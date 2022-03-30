Just counted around 25 movies, including the latest “No time to Die”
Looks like they were made available yesterday.
+more.....
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
freitasm: For rent or free with Prime Video?
All for free with Prime Video. They all have included with Prime.
I tried a couple and they started playing.
Thanks for the heads up - after watching the latest one in the theatre earlier this year I’d decided it would be worthwhile watching all the Craig Bond movies in a row, so having them available now on Prime is great. We started watching Casino Royale tonight with my teenager - his first experience with Bond films, but given he loved the Bourne franchise I reckon he’ll enjoy these.
Weirdly, unless I’m missing something, as per the image above Amazon doesn’t even present them in chronological order. Surely, I’d encouraging a “marathon” viewing that would make sense?
Also weird that they have arrived with no fanfare - if this had been Netflix we’d have received 10 emails by now announcing their arrival!
jonathan18:
....Also weird that they have arrived with no fanfare - if this had been Netflix we’d have received 10 emails by now announcing their arrival!
jonathan18:
Thanks for the heads up -
Weirdly, unless I’m missing something, as per the image above Amazon doesn’t even present them in chronological order. Surely, I’d encouraging a “marathon” viewing that would make sense?
Couldn’t believe it when it saw myself. From Home Screen scroll down. There is a James Bond Marathon bar there, they are ordered newest to oldest. Need to go down to about 4th or 5th row down from top of screen.
It shows on both my phone and TV. The year for each movie also shows when highlighted.
insane:
Give them a few days, I'm sure you'll get a "Due to inflation and Jeff's recent spending your new monthly sub will be +$5...but we've thrown in James Bond"
Prime actually dropped their price what feels like a year to two years ago to around $8.00
I don’t know their future plans but happy to subscribe continuously at current rates. If they add most of the MGM catalog a price increase wouldn’t worry me, just as the Disney one didn’t.
I get the impression they are trying to increase their NZ subscriber numbers at present, not max revenue per subscriber.
I’ll make my decisions on what is provided , cost of service today and at present very happy with Prime.
rugrat:
Prime actually dropped their price what feels like a year to two years ago to around $8.00
I pay NZ$4.49/month. I've been a subscriber since the Grand Tour started - so long ago that I can't remember how I even got that deal...
rugrat:
Couldn’t believe it when it saw myself. From Home Screen scroll down. There is a James Bond Marathon bar there, they are ordered newest to oldest. Need to go down to about 4th or 5th row down from top of screen.
It shows on both my phone and TV. The year for each movie also shows when highlighted.
Yeah, I can see that but at least for me it's neither chronological (as per image below, Dr No following Die Another Day?!) nor in a watchable order - I can understand why, from a promotional point of view, they'd want newest at the top, but if one is undertaking a 'marathon' viewing I doubt anyone would watch in reverse order!
I have an Amazon US account and only see these as Rent or Buy. Maybe it's only on a NZ account.
Regards,
Old3eyes
old3eyes:
I have an Amazon US account and only see these as Rent or Buy. Maybe it's only on a NZ account.
Came back to say this.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project