Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesAll James Bond available Amazon Prime.
rugrat

2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295465 30-Mar-2022 19:08
Send private message

Just counted around 25 movies, including the latest “No time to Die”

 

Looks like they were made available yesterday.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2894392 30-Mar-2022 19:33
Send private message

Nice, always been annoying having them evenly split across the various streaming services, or simply unavailable.

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894397 30-Mar-2022 20:05
Send private message

Nice Friday night movie time

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894398 30-Mar-2022 20:12
Send private message

 

+more.....

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73966 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894401 30-Mar-2022 20:25
Send private message

For rent or free with Prime Video?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

rugrat

2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2894403 30-Mar-2022 20:38
Send private message

freitasm: For rent or free with Prime Video?

 

All for free with Prime Video. They all have included with Prime.

 

I tried a couple and they started playing.

jonathan18
6068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894427 30-Mar-2022 22:30
Send private message

Thanks for the heads up - after watching the latest one in the theatre earlier this year I’d decided it would be worthwhile watching all the Craig Bond movies in a row, so having them available now on Prime is great. We started watching Casino Royale tonight with my teenager - his first experience with Bond films, but given he loved the Bourne franchise I reckon he’ll enjoy these. 

 

Weirdly, unless I’m missing something, as per the image above Amazon doesn’t even present them in chronological order. Surely, I’d encouraging a “marathon” viewing that would make sense?

 

Also weird that they have arrived with no fanfare - if this had been Netflix we’d have received 10 emails by now announcing their arrival!

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2894428 30-Mar-2022 22:48
Send private message

jonathan18:
....Also weird that they have arrived with no fanfare - if this had been Netflix we’d have received 10 emails by now announcing their arrival!


Give them a few days, I'm sure you'll get a "Due to inflation and Jeff's recent spending your new monthly sub will be +$5...but we've thrown in James Bond"



rugrat

2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2894441 31-Mar-2022 00:19
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Thanks for the heads up - 

 

Weirdly, unless I’m missing something, as per the image above Amazon doesn’t even present them in chronological order. Surely, I’d encouraging a “marathon” viewing that would make sense?

 

 

 

Couldn’t believe it when it saw myself. From Home Screen scroll down. There is a James Bond Marathon bar there, they are ordered newest to oldest. Need to go down to about 4th or 5th row down from top of screen.

 

It shows on both my phone and TV. The year for each movie also shows when highlighted.

rugrat

2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2894444 31-Mar-2022 00:34
Send private message

insane: 

Give them a few days, I'm sure you'll get a "Due to inflation and Jeff's recent spending your new monthly sub will be +$5...but we've thrown in James Bond"

 

Prime actually dropped their price what feels like a year to two years ago to around $8.00

 

I don’t know their future plans but happy to subscribe continuously at current rates. If they add most of the MGM catalog a price increase wouldn’t worry me, just as the Disney one didn’t.

 

I get the impression they are trying to increase their NZ subscriber numbers at present, not max revenue per subscriber.

 

I’ll make my decisions on what is provided , cost of service today and at present very happy with Prime.

 

 

Wheelbarrow01
1217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2894447 31-Mar-2022 00:56
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Prime actually dropped their price what feels like a year to two years ago to around $8.00

 

 

I pay NZ$4.49/month. I've been a subscriber since the Grand Tour started - so long ago that I can't remember how I even got that deal...

jonathan18
6068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894469 31-Mar-2022 08:07
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Couldn’t believe it when it saw myself. From Home Screen scroll down. There is a James Bond Marathon bar there, they are ordered newest to oldest. Need to go down to about 4th or 5th row down from top of screen.

 

It shows on both my phone and TV. The year for each movie also shows when highlighted.

 

 

Yeah, I can see that but at least for me it's neither chronological (as per image below, Dr No following Die Another Day?!) nor in a watchable order - I can understand why, from a promotional point of view, they'd want newest at the top, but if one is undertaking a 'marathon' viewing I doubt anyone would watch in reverse order!

 

 

 

openmedia
2766 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2894543 31-Mar-2022 09:03
Send private message

@xpd - does it include "Never Say Never Again" as that one wasn't owned by MGM




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

old3eyes
8834 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2894545 31-Mar-2022 09:04
Send private message

I have an Amazon US account and only see these as Rent  or Buy.   Maybe it's only on a NZ account. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73966 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894548 31-Mar-2022 09:09
Send private message

old3eyes:

 

I have an Amazon US account and only see these as Rent  or Buy.   Maybe it's only on a NZ account. 

 

 

Came back to say this.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

wellygary
6648 posts

Uber Geek


  #2894550 31-Mar-2022 09:11
Send private message

openmedia:

 

@xpd - does it include "Never Say Never Again" as that one wasn't owned by MGM

 

 

MGM acquired the rights to "Never Say Never" in 1997... 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 