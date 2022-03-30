Thanks for the heads up - after watching the latest one in the theatre earlier this year I’d decided it would be worthwhile watching all the Craig Bond movies in a row, so having them available now on Prime is great. We started watching Casino Royale tonight with my teenager - his first experience with Bond films, but given he loved the Bourne franchise I reckon he’ll enjoy these.





Weirdly, unless I’m missing something, as per the image above Amazon doesn’t even present them in chronological order. Surely, I’d encouraging a “marathon” viewing that would make sense?

Also weird that they have arrived with no fanfare - if this had been Netflix we’d have received 10 emails by now announcing their arrival!