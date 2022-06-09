Well here is something I did not see being repeated ever again.

Well Well Well. They have remade it. We always loved the British version and soundtrack. We did watch the Canadian/American rip off of the British version but as usual not as good.

We actually were given the full DVD sets to both sides of the Atlantic versions.

So lets see what the Yanks can do with this 90’s TV series icon. I bet there will not be weekly QasF episode get togethers and dinner parties like there was in the 90’s.

This version appears to be more inclusive.

This version appears to be more inclusive.