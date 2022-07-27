Now that Sky Sports have the Premier League rights in NZ I signed up for a Sky Sports Now account. I am finding the quality of the stream to be very poor. I have very fast broadband and have a pin sharp picture using other streaming services such as Spark Sport, Amazon of Netflix. I have tested on multiple devices including PC, Apple TV, Iphone and Samsung TV. On the PC I can set the streaming quality to 1080 on Sky Sport Now but is very inferior to Spark Sport when also set to 1080. I'd be interesed to hear what others have experienced when comparing Sky Sports Now to other streams.