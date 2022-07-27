Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesSky Sports Now - poor quality stream
bri375

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298917 27-Jul-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Now that Sky Sports have the Premier League rights in NZ I signed up for a Sky Sports Now account.  I am finding the quality of the stream to be very poor.  I have very fast broadband and have a pin sharp picture using other streaming services such as Spark Sport, Amazon of Netflix.  I have tested on multiple devices including PC, Apple TV, Iphone and Samsung TV.  On the PC I can set the streaming quality to 1080 on Sky Sport Now but is very inferior to Spark Sport when also set to 1080.  I'd be interesed to hear what others have experienced when comparing Sky Sports Now to other streams.  

Create new topic
Spyware
2987 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2946966 27-Jul-2022 15:17
Send private message quote this post

Comparison shows that the SSN streams are of poor quality.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
bri375

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2946972 27-Jul-2022 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Interesting. I wonder if anyone can compare Sky Go to Sky Sports Now.

Kim587
111 posts

Master Geek


  #2946975 27-Jul-2022 15:40
Send private message quote this post

If you pop over to the Sky section of these forums, there is quite an extensive discussion comparing the two.

 

In short, Sky Go works off a different platform and is way better quality (I would say it is on par with the satellite feed). Sky Sports Now looks rubbish in comparison. 

 

Sky had advertised a platform upgrade to Sky Sports Now earlier this month which many here were hopeful would bring some improvement, but the upgrade never happened and has been quietly removed from their website...

 

EDIT: Not saying the upgrade will never happen but it was really strange how they did quite a big comms push to let subscribers know it was happening, and then the date came and went with no upgrade and no explanation. 



bri375

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2946988 27-Jul-2022 16:02
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. I suspect they don’t want to upgrade Sky Sports Now as they would rather people switch to the more expensive Satellite service / Sky Go. This is terrible for consumers. I just want to watch the Premier League and am forced to pay more for a very inferior service. Optus Sports own the EPL rights in Australia and I tested their streaming service and it is excellent just like Spark Sports. NZ consumers lose again.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 