If you pop over to the Sky section of these forums, there is quite an extensive discussion comparing the two.

In short, Sky Go works off a different platform and is way better quality (I would say it is on par with the satellite feed). Sky Sports Now looks rubbish in comparison.

Sky had advertised a platform upgrade to Sky Sports Now earlier this month which many here were hopeful would bring some improvement, but the upgrade never happened and has been quietly removed from their website...

EDIT: Not saying the upgrade will never happen but it was really strange how they did quite a big comms push to let subscribers know it was happening, and then the date came and went with no upgrade and no explanation.