Hey team. I purchased a Apple TV 4K unit and use it with my Panasonic JZ1000 OLED as the built in Apple TV app is not the full app (has Apple TV+ content only, no store content or purchased content) and does not support Dolby Vision.



The Apple TV 4k unit works great EXCEPT the Prime Video app. Compared to the TV's built in app, Prime Video has quite poor quality and strange issues trying to run Dolby Vision. It's displaying noticeably worse image quality with obvious colour banding and very slight rainbow effects around some colours and obvious graining and distortion. It looks like a low bandwidth at times.



The Apple TV unit is plugged via HDMI 2.1 cable direct to the TV with a cable direct to the modem. All other apps look great to my eye.



Any recommendations? It's subtle, and you may not notice it unless compared to another source, but it's definitely there. I match the TV settings between the apps.