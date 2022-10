I pay around $2.50/month for family YT Premium depending on how bad Argentinan Peso is doing which from the looks of the country's political situation for last 20 years is not going to get better anytime soon.



Anyway, use VPN service to connect to Argentina, sign into YouTube with your existing Google account, buy the YT family premium in pesos with your NZ credit card using a Argentinian address, invite upto 5 other family members. Catch is all these 5 family members just need to sign into their Google account and accept your YT premium invite while also connected to Argentina via VPN just once only. After this, disconnect from VPN and your YT premium now works on your standard NZ internet connection.



The entire flight time from NZ to Argentina and back to NZ is under 15minutes for this mission with zero turbulence.



And YT premium also includes YT Red music subscription for all those 5 members too.



Do whatever you want to do man.