Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesWhy no Amazon Music on my Sony TV (Google Playstore)?
danepak

970 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302149 1-Nov-2022 23:32
Send private message

Why is Amazon Music not available in the Google Playstore on my Sony Smart TV?
When I search for it, there’s nothing.
Spotify and Tidal are available.

Create new topic
garbonzai
282 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2990811 2-Nov-2022 00:24
Send private message quote this post

Just tried it on my Sony Android TV and found it and installed Amazon Music fine,

 

 

 

did note when searching for it and typing in the word "Amazon" it showed in the list as I started typing, but when finished the word "Amazon", Music disappeared and only Prime came up.

 

 

 

So check as you type,

 

 

 

good luck.




Desktop AMD Ryzen 1600/RX-580/24GB Ram/29" UHD monitor, 1 laptop, Samsung A7 tablet tablet, Xiaomi 9T, Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Box S, raspberry PI, Sony Android TV plus other gadgets..... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 