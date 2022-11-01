Why is Amazon Music not available in the Google Playstore on my Sony Smart TV?
When I search for it, there’s nothing.
Spotify and Tidal are available.
Just tried it on my Sony Android TV and found it and installed Amazon Music fine,
did note when searching for it and typing in the word "Amazon" it showed in the list as I started typing, but when finished the word "Amazon", Music disappeared and only Prime came up.
So check as you type,
good luck.
