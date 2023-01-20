So, I bought my daughter a dot. Was under the impression i could create a user within spotify (Family acccount) and have that assigned to her dot. Instead it has defaulted to mine, as i used my phone to set it up.
Is there further settings within Spotify or the app that i can assign a different user to?
Or option B
Sign her into the spotify app on my phone, setup the dot, sign her out and happy days??
Option C
Set the whole thing up on a different device?
As it stands now, if she uses spotify on the dot at home, mine gets hijaked if i am using it in the office or car.
First world problems, i know!