So, I bought my daughter a dot. Was under the impression i could create a user within spotify (Family acccount) and have that assigned to her dot. Instead it has defaulted to mine, as i used my phone to set it up.

Is there further settings within Spotify or the app that i can assign a different user to?

Or option B

Sign her into the spotify app on my phone, setup the dot, sign her out and happy days??

Option C

Set the whole thing up on a different device?

As it stands now, if she uses spotify on the dot at home, mine gets hijaked if i am using it in the office or car.

First world problems, i know!