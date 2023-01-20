Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
hsvhel

#303160 20-Jan-2023 09:21
So, I bought my daughter a dot.  Was under the impression i could create a user within spotify (Family acccount) and have that assigned to her dot.  Instead it has defaulted to mine, as i used my phone to set it up.

 

Is there further settings within Spotify or the app that i can assign a different user to?

 

Or option B

 

Sign her into the spotify app on my phone, setup the dot, sign her out and happy days??

 

Option C

 

Set the whole thing up on a different device?

 

 

 

As it stands now, if she uses spotify on the dot at home, mine gets hijaked if i am using it in the office or car.

 

First world problems, i know!

Silvrav
  #3024617 20-Jan-2023 09:24
Do you have spotify family plan or just one profile on spotify? you would need to have a family plan to set up her profile.

hsvhel

  #3024623 20-Jan-2023 09:43
Family account

 

 

freitasm
  #3024634 20-Jan-2023 10:03
How many Alexa devices do you have? Is this dot on her Amazon account or yours?

You can have oy on Spotify account per Alexa account, not per device. You set it using the Alexa app.




hsvhel

  #3024636 20-Jan-2023 10:09
Just the one device, set her up as her own user in the amazon app

 

So all roads lead to it using my account as it is on my phone?

