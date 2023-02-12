We have a fairly new (purchased Nov 2021) Panasonic 4K Smart TV (model TH-48JZ1000Z) ; which is up to date with the latest firmware.

Over the last few months, there's been a vaguely annoying issue with TVNZ+, using the Panasonic App that came with the TV. It plays fine; but if we press the pause button on the remote to pause whatever we're watching, we can't resume it again - neither the play button not the pause button do anything.

This only happens with TVNZ+; all the other streaming apps (NF, Disney+, Neon, etc) all work fine - pausing and resuming without any problem.

A little hard to see how it could be a physical remote issue.

Does anyone else with the same TV out there in GeekZone-land have the same issue?

(Also, a little hard to see how it could be an ISP issue, but I guess anything is possible)

Thanks!