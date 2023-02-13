Just received this from NEON:

Hi *******,



We're getting in touch about your Neon subscription.



You previously received Lightbox free with Spark. Lightbox merged with Neon in July 2020 and, due to an error in our system, you haven’t been charged for a full Neon subscription by either Neon or Spark since then.



We identified this error after Neon’s price increase on 15 August 2022 - you may have seen a $2 charge on your card after that date.



We hope you've enjoyed your time with Neon, on us!



On April 2 2023, you will start to be charged $17.99 per month for Neon on a monthly Standard Plan, unless you choose to cancel before this date.



To cancel, head to https://www.neontv.co.nz/my-account/subscription, and select “Cancel” under Manage Your Plan.



We’d hate to see you go, so if you’d like to continue enjoying our great content, here’s a voucher code for 20% off for one month on a monthly Standard Plan.



To save 20% off for one month on a monthly Standard Plan:

Login to Neon Go to My Account Go to Plan and Payment Click Add Voucher and enter ************** Confirm monthly Standard Plan selection Confirm payment and you're good to go

Alternatively, if you’re still a Spark Broadband customer, you can add Neon via Spark for $13.99 per month. Find out more here - https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/neon



If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. You can fill out a contact form or live chat with us from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday or 10am to 6pm Sundays.



See you soon,

The Neon team

Oh well it was good while it lasted. We will have to rethink our viewing on NEON. The only show we are really watching at the moment is "Person of Interest".

This year is going to be the year Netflix permanent and intermittent other services as required.