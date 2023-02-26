gavinfrank:

Got a Spark Sport “welcome back” email on Saturday morning. Surprised since I had suspended in Dec 2022, with no intention to resume.

Was sure it was a very realistic scam mail …. Until I looked at credit card activity. A 1 month charge. ( yes my mistake to not remove card details when suspending).

On checking with their customer service, was told I had watched UEFA that morning. Again a surprise!

Asked for credit in view of no intention to use their service.

They are declining refund, suggesting that in all cases the account is under my control so re activation is treated as my responsibility. ( can’t see how this would be the case if their system was hacked).

I’m pretty sure their no-refund attitude goes against all standards I’m aware of.

Wondered if any users have had this experience?