Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesUnwanted re-activation of Spark Sport account
gavinfrank

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303662 26-Feb-2023 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Got a Spark Sport “welcome back” email on Saturday morning.   Surprised since I had suspended in Dec 2022, with no intention to resume.

 

Was sure it was a very realistic scam mail …. Until I looked at credit card activity.  A 1 month charge.  ( yes my mistake to not remove card details when suspending).

 

On checking with their customer service, was told I had watched UEFA that morning.  Again a surprise!

 

Asked for credit in view of no intention to use their service.

 

They are declining refund, suggesting that in all cases the account is under my control so re activation is treated as my responsibility.  ( can’t see how this would be the case if their system was hacked).

 

I’m pretty sure their no-refund attitude goes against all standards I’m aware of.

 

Wondered if any users have had this experience?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042246 26-Feb-2023 15:14
Send private message quote this post

You suspended the account and I bet this has a time limit and now it has ended so now they are billing you again

You should of closed the account

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
gavinfrank

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3042248 26-Feb-2023 15:20
Send private message quote this post

I asked about automatic resumption.  They said no they don’t do that, so they claim it was some action of mine.  

Linux
9587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042249 26-Feb-2023 15:22
Send private message quote this post

gavinfrank:

I asked about automatic resumption.  They said no they don’t do that, so they claim it was some action of mine.  



Check the terms and conditions of suspending an account do not just go by what a call cebtre staff member says



RunningMan
7375 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042250 26-Feb-2023 15:25
Send private message quote this post

Did you (or someone who you have given account details to) watch UEFA as they say?

gavinfrank

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3042253 26-Feb-2023 15:31
Send private message quote this post

We’re not watchers of any form of football. I’ve asked then to prove anything was watched.  Certainly haven’t shared account access details.  

ratsun81
437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3042254 26-Feb-2023 15:35
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

You should of closed the account

 

 

 

And guess what you cant do on the website. You guessed it. There is no cancel option only suspend. Also you cannot remove your payment info either.
The only way to do so is to jump on a live chat or to call spark.

 

Its really not good enough to have to go through these hoops to cancel, it should be an option on the account info page.

 

 

Linux
9587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042256 26-Feb-2023 15:38
Send private message quote this post

ratsun81:

Linux:

You should of closed the account


 


And guess what you cant do on the website. You guessed it. There is no cancel option only suspend. Also you cannot remove your payment info either.
The only way to do so is to jump on a live chat or to call spark.


Its really not good enough to have to go through these hoops to cancel, it should be an option on the account info page.


 



Yes very poor but the account I would of closed anyway



clinty
1119 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3042268 26-Feb-2023 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Have you used that email/password combo elsewhere?

Possibly someone else reactivated the account, not really in Sparks internet, esp as they are shutting down anyway

Perhaps ask them if they can give you the IP address used to reactivate, might help narrow down what happened

Clint

Wellingtondave
136 posts

Master Geek


  #3042278 26-Feb-2023 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Any other services with Spark, Internet? Cell?  Call and ask for the retention team and tell then you're cancelling because of the Spark sport customer service. 

 

 

 

Else, call the bank and dispute the charge. 

 

 

 

Few are sad that S.S is closing. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 