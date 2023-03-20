Google just increased our family subscription by 50% - I’ve been progressively moving off Google, music the last remaining hurdle, but I’ve decided I’m up for it (I have gazillions of playlists!).

Any advice on easy way to do? There are no end of paid third party options online, but I have no idea which are any good, plus I assume I would need to give them my Google account details (which I’m unlikely to do).

I hate the thought of manually loading Spotify one song at a time, but suspect this is where I will end up.