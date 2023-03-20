Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving from YouTube Music to Spotify
dafman

#303923 20-Mar-2023 17:16
Google just increased our family subscription by 50% - I’ve been progressively moving off Google, music the last remaining hurdle, but I’ve decided I’m up for it (I have gazillions of playlists!).

 

Any advice on easy way to do? There are no end of paid third party options online, but I have no idea which are any good, plus I assume I would need to give them my Google account details (which I’m unlikely to do).

 

I hate the thought of manually loading Spotify one song at a time, but suspect this is where I will end up.

michaelmurfy
  #3052444 20-Mar-2023 18:00
Perhaps just give this thread a read instead of jumping: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=303137 :)




sdavisnz
  #3052448 20-Mar-2023 18:28
Hey,

Can you elaborate on google increasing family play by 50%

I have a yt premium account and pay via the Phillipines so it's only $7 month for yt family plan.

What does your costs look like now?




michaelmurfy
  #3052451 20-Mar-2023 18:37
sdavisnz: I have a yt premium account and pay via the Phillipines so it's only $7 month for yt family plan.

 

Look into the thread above. You can even get it way cheaper than that.




xpd

  #3052452 20-Mar-2023 18:37
Why is it so much cheaper in Phillipines ? 

 

Thats the rates I get offered........

 




