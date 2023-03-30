Anyone figured out a way to pay for a premium sub?. Needs a USA linked card/gift card etc...I do have a Wise Card(Visa) which doesn't work.
I'd use a iTunes USA gift card, and an USA iTunes account, and pay that way
What's on peacock? that you're interested in? It may be on something else.
Peacock has a lot of bravo content
Wrestlemania maybe, but that is available on the WWE network I believe.
maoriboy:
So not the below deck franchise which is produced by Peacock, but was on Bravo. Hayu (UK) can be used instead if this is the case. Unsure if the AU location has everything.
dougierydal:
I'd use a iTunes USA gift card, and an USA iTunes account, and pay that way
I should of clarified. Trying to sub through web browser so I don't have to create a USA based Google/Apple account.