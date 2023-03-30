Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesPeacock Tv Premium Sub
MrBBEye

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#304030 30-Mar-2023 10:30
Send private message quote this post

Anyone figured out a way to pay for a premium sub?. Needs a USA linked card/gift card etc...I do have a Wise Card(Visa) which doesn't work.

Create new topic
dougierydal
230 posts

Master Geek


  #3056449 30-Mar-2023 10:36
Send private message quote this post

I'd use a iTunes USA gift card, and an USA iTunes account, and pay that way

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
davidcole
5680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056462 30-Mar-2023 11:23
Send private message quote this post

What's on peacock? that you're interested in?  It may be on something else.

 

Peacock has a lot of bravo content




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

maoriboy
878 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3056469 30-Mar-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

Wrestlemania maybe, but that is available on the WWE network I believe.







davidcole
5680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056471 30-Mar-2023 11:37
Send private message quote this post

maoriboy:

 

Wrestlemania maybe, but that is available on the WWE network I believe.

 

 

So not the below deck franchise which is produced by Peacock, but was on Bravo.  Hayu (UK) can be used instead if this is the case.   Unsure if the AU location has everything.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com

MrBBEye

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3056483 30-Mar-2023 12:09
Send private message quote this post

dougierydal:

 

I'd use a iTunes USA gift card, and an USA iTunes account, and pay that way

 

 

I should of clarified. Trying to sub through web browser so I don't have to create a USA based Google/Apple account.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Child Cancer Society






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 