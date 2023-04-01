I have the Play Stuff app on my Chromecast with Google TV. It worked a few months back, but now it just "fails to load data from the server"
I see it hasn't been updated since late 2020 and play.stuff.co.nz just goes to Stuff now.
Is it dead?
I'm seeing similar on my Android TV box - equivalent error of: "Unable to load data from remote service". Then it just sits there with a coloured triangle on screen. Looking fairly dead to me.