Connect 2degrees cellphone to TV via chromecast
#304163 10-Apr-2023 12:40
We have a TV in the caravan with chromecast attached.
If no wifi is available at a caravan park, how can I stream TV apps from my Samsung A20 phone to the TV?

  #3060915 10-Apr-2023 12:43
LMGTFY.

 

 

https://www.alphr.com/google/google-chromecast/1002449/how-to-use-chromecast-without-wi-fi-making-the-most-of-google-s/

 

 

If you want to stream Internet content you will need Wifi that provides Internet Access to which both the Chromecast and your Phone can be connected. Another cellphone in hotspot mode or a standalone hotspot as a dedicated internet access device would be the ways to do this with the lowest 'drag'.

 

 

I've never tried running my phone's hotspot as the Wifi network the Chromecast would use... the only conceivable alternative method would be to do that, because you can still access Internet services when you're running a hotspot on the same device. Feels like an awful lot of tromboning however.




No signature to see here, move along...

  #3060917 10-Apr-2023 12:50
Ok thanks, I'll try using my wife's phone as a hotspot then connect my phone and the chromecast device to that hotspot. Failing that purchase a portable wifi device.
Cheers

