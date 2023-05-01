I thought I had posted this but I cant find it now

I have purchased an old samsung smart tv, cant update it or anything like that, and it does not seem to be very smart anymore. I would like to get the Internet working on it so I can use it like a computer. It connects to my local network and will connect to Google and Bing, I get close to youtube and other sites, get the page up with all the video links etc,,, but it can not find server

Some apps work like aljazerra and it streams video well. None of the smart stuff seems to work anymore, cant get new apps, cant upate software etc.

The browser is set to google page, goes there easily can look at pictures etc there, but I cant access other websites. Server not found. I have changed the DNS in the tv several times.

I have tried to route the IP of the TV in the router but did not work.

I am trialing a smart DNS server at the moment set up from router but that also is not working.

Looking at the browser history this TV has connected with many web sites in the past.

Does anyone have any Ideas?