You have VPN. Is that setup on the router itself or the phone and PC?

When you cast something what actually happens is that the device (e.g. PC) tells the Chromecast where to get the video stream from.

If the PC has VPN configured, it will see, for example, BBC content because the network traffic goes out over the VPN and fools the Beeb into thinking you are in the UK.

But when the Chromecast attempts to fetch the desired stream, if its traffic isn't going out over the VPN, then the other end (e.g. Auntie) sees this as coming from NZ and tells it to Toyota off.