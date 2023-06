As per title we enjoyed the original in 3D still got the disc now, but can't watch in 3D anymore!

Anyway would like to watch the new one missed it at the movie's when it was 1st released. But unsure as to stream I know you can on Disney+.

Not really interested in anything on Disney+ so would be for one month only.

My question is which format to buy so I have a copy to keep, seen you can download from the likes of Google Microsoft etc. But would prefer something to keep.