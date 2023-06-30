Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesFirestick iPlayer help
Beavis

125 posts

Master Geek


#306136 30-Jun-2023 15:15
Send private message

Hi

 

I just bought an Amazon Firestick 4K Max.

 

All going real well, but having an odd problem with BBC iPlayer. I side loaded the APK 4.170.0.28141 which installs OK, logs in OK, but can't navigate around the app. Doesn't highlight the icons, but can click on OK button and it actions things, but never what I want. I suspect it is behaving like the software is for an Android phone and expecting a touch screen? I have down loaded lots of APKs from different places & they all behave the same.

 

Don't think it is a "connection" problem as all OK on my android phone and Apple TV.

 

Help!

Create new topic
Senecio
1978 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3097782 30-Jun-2023 15:25
Send private message quote this post

BBC have gone really hard to prevent the use of iPlayer outside of the UK. To the point where you can no longer download the App from the Google play store on the Nvidia Shield as the app is built in at the system level instead. When signed into a UK Google account and logged into a VPN with a UK IP address you can't even enable it at the system level even though can download other UK apps like ITV and All4 from the App store.

 

I expect the APK you have is either the phone version or out of date and no longer supported.

 

The only box that gives a somewhat easy iPlayer experience is the Apple TV. I don't know why they haven't gone hard on Apple TV?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 