BBC have gone really hard to prevent the use of iPlayer outside of the UK. To the point where you can no longer download the App from the Google play store on the Nvidia Shield as the app is built in at the system level instead. When signed into a UK Google account and logged into a VPN with a UK IP address you can't even enable it at the system level even though can download other UK apps like ITV and All4 from the App store.

I expect the APK you have is either the phone version or out of date and no longer supported.

The only box that gives a somewhat easy iPlayer experience is the Apple TV. I don't know why they haven't gone hard on Apple TV?