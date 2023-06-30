Hi
I just bought an Amazon Firestick 4K Max.
All going real well, but having an odd problem with BBC iPlayer. I side loaded the APK 4.170.0.28141 which installs OK, logs in OK, but can't navigate around the app. Doesn't highlight the icons, but can click on OK button and it actions things, but never what I want. I suspect it is behaving like the software is for an Android phone and expecting a touch screen? I have down loaded lots of APKs from different places & they all behave the same.
Don't think it is a "connection" problem as all OK on my android phone and Apple TV.
Help!