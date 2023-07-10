Hi, I'm watching EARTHSTORM. watching the Volcano episode now, and half of it is in non-English. 

 

I've turned on the English translations (good). If someone speaks in Japanese or something, there is English audio (good).

 

However, there is also the English running commentary of what I can SEE - "The man looks over a volcano dressed in a fire suit" etc...

 

I've tested a few different audio settings. 

 

is there a way to have (non-English) SPOKEN words translated to English, but without the running commentary?

 

(These should be separate/distinct settings - not just lumped together as "audio".)

 


I'm using Netflix on a TV - not a mobile phone etc.