Hi, I'm watching EARTHSTORM. watching the Volcano episode now, and half of it is in non-English.

I've turned on the English translations (good). If someone speaks in Japanese or something, there is English audio (good).

However, there is also the English running commentary of what I can SEE - "The man looks over a volcano dressed in a fire suit" etc...

I've tested a few different audio settings.

is there a way to have (non-English) SPOKEN words translated to English, but without the running commentary?

(These should be separate/distinct settings - not just lumped together as "audio".)



I'm using Netflix on a TV - not a mobile phone etc.