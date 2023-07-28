Currently watching "The Walking Dead - Season 2" on AMC Plus. New Zealand region.

I keep running into very generic 500 "Uh oh, something went wrong. - Error Code: 500_SERVER_ERROR

500_SERVER_ERROR" while attempting to start a new episode. Example season 2, episodes 2-3 & #7.

Same on web, android TV and android mobile. Tested on ISP internet and mobile data.

Googling suggests this happens quite frequently. To get around this, I'm currently subscribed to shutter for a 7 day free trial.

My question is has anyone managed to binge all seasons, is this just isolated to season 2 or should I cut my losses and just use shutter? Only issue with shutter they don't have much to watch if you not into frights and murder.

I have also struck this with amazon prime with hell on wheels. Most annoying.