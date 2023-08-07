Recently, I've noticed TVNZ+ failing to stream when using a Chromecast with Google TV.
Sometimes a program starts fine, but after some random time - ten minutes, twenty minutes - it just shows a "Something went wrong" message with the options to try again or restart the app, none of which work even after multiple attempts.
I usually switch to my TV's built-in app (TVNZ+ on Panasonic TV), and it works, leading me to believe it's something with the Google TV app itself.
Is anyone else seeing this kind of behaviour?