I think it's a Google TV issue as this has been happening on my Xiaomi Mi Box S for a long time. Whatever programme that was being streamed used to keep playing behind the 'Something went wrong' message. More recently it immediately pauses the stream where I have to clear the error message then unpause the stream. Appears to me to be totally at random, can watch several streams never happens yet another stream might happen once, possibly twice in the same episode. Seems if it does happen twice in an episode the second will be within a few minutes of the first time. For me it has always restarted the stream once the error is cleared.

Both Mi Box and TVNZ+ app are set to automatically apply updates with the Mi Box getting a power cycle every so often.

It might be annoying but still has quite some way to catch up with the hugely frustrating Neon app.