Forgive me if this has already been discussed. I am new to using Three Now as I have never really watched to Three/Discovery Freeview channels. I am using the App on our 2023 LG TV and the picture quality is just not right. Hard to explain, it is like the resolution is not correct and the image is such that it seem to affect my eyes. I can only watch for a short time. If have tried the various preset picture settings on the TV and tried fine adjustments to no avail.

What is other folks experience with Three Now?