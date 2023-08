Apple TV 4th Gen with up to date software. We are experiencing the same issue - was working fine last night. Deleted TVNZ+ app and reinstalled and no change. Restarted Apple TV, no better. A. Could use the TVNZ app on the LG TV ok but seems like the Apple TV TVNZ+ dedicated app is just not working for any of the on demand programs....No support until monday as week days only...advertisers may be expecting refunds....