So I normally stream Disney+ via an Xbox and it works pretty well, gets the Atmos surround handed over to the receiver to do it's thing. I went to cast it yesterday to the Chromecast Ultra and found that it was only streaming in stereo. So I rebooted all the things, tried again, still stereo. Tried some other streaming apps and they were giving surround to the receiver fine. I ended up googling the issue and found that there was a lot of people having this issue about a year ago. I assumed it must be a different issue as surely they must have resolved it by now. I contacted Disney+ support which asked me various things and the. They had me re-install the app, didn't help. They then said I should power off the TV and that they could help do this if I didn't know how. I realised they weren't going to be much help. I explained that this issue was completely unrelated to anything the TV was doing and they said they would elevate me to the next level of support, where I was hoping I could log a fault with their app via chromecasting. Unfortunately the page frooze and I was disconnected from the session. I'm loath to try again as it was a fairly slow process. It seems like this issue has just never been resolved. Has anybody else got an issue when casting to a chromecast via an android app and being limited to stereo?