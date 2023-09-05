Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gzt

gzt

14866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306942 5-Sep-2023 22:20
My child uses the family YouTube channel same one we all use. That was all good. The latest thing is Mario game videos. That's been all good.

All that was going well. Suggestion feed or whatever it's called has been good. Random cartoons come up, they get watched. Until today. I walked past and saw some pretty weird cartoon Mario stuff playing. What the?

- Who's pregnant with Mario's baby?
- Who is really baby Mario's father?
- The part I walked in on was something about perving in toilets

I'm sure it gets worse than that. @crewstories is the offending channel.

What can I do about this?




gzt

gzt

14866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3124007 5-Sep-2023 22:57
Looking at history the pregnant episode has been watched a few times. That explains a weird question recently. I've gone through the history now and disliked the three or four other episodes in the history. Maybe that will help maybe not.

It's been good for a long time. This is so unfortunate. God! now I have to watch two hours of this crap to tomorrow to get some idea of what has gone into that little brain. Then I'm have to think about how to talk about that crap.

Little hands are only going to get YouTube Kids from here on. I'm feeling the parental fail believe me.

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
3464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3124008 5-Sep-2023 23:10
We went through similar where our son found some videos made with lego figurines that had weird content. Nothing too far out, just weird.

You’ll need to ensure device use is monitored, best achieved by making a rule that they can only be used in the family or dining rooms, positioned with the screen facing inwards so you can always see what’s going on at a glance and with enough volume that you can hear it.

Taking the device away for watching pointless videos helps. Ask your child, is this content useful or rubbish? Always offer another activity in its place - divert. “OOOK ITS FLOOR IS LAVA TIME AND WE HAVE TO BUILD A FORT!!!”




gzt

gzt

14866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3124011 5-Sep-2023 23:33
Thanks for the advice much appreciated. I've been getting away with wall mounted tv off at the plug sometimes for the whole day. The tv won't turn on they soon find something else to do. Tv is now an occasional gap filler.

