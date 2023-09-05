My child uses the family YouTube channel same one we all use. That was all good. The latest thing is Mario game videos. That's been all good.
All that was going well. Suggestion feed or whatever it's called has been good. Random cartoons come up, they get watched. Until today. I walked past and saw some pretty weird cartoon Mario stuff playing. What the?
- Who's pregnant with Mario's baby?
- Who is really baby Mario's father?
- The part I walked in on was something about perving in toilets
I'm sure it gets worse than that. @crewstories is the offending channel.
What can I do about this?