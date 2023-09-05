

Looking at history the pregnant episode has been watched a few times. That explains a weird question recently. I've gone through the history now and disliked the three or four other episodes in the history. Maybe that will help maybe not.



It's been good for a long time. This is so unfortunate. God! now I have to watch two hours of this crap to tomorrow to get some idea of what has gone into that little brain. Then I'm have to think about how to talk about that crap.



Little hands are only going to get YouTube Kids from here on. I'm feeling the parental fail believe me.