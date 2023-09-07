With the seemingly never ending string of price increase notifications and an apparent drop in content quality (Netflix we see what you did) my wife wonders if it is worth having these services. She was talking about, shudder, going back to Sky TV.

What do the fine GZ folk think about the viability of these services? We currently subscribe to Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime, YouTube Premium and Disney. We use Just Watch to try and avoid the aimless search for worthy content which frankly is not easy. Oddly we seem to watch more stuff on TVNZ+ even though there App is less than ideal.

I have no idea what the total dollars per month for these services is but it must be creeping towards Sky's cost per month depending on services selected. Reading has become more my thing as content quality diminishes.

Feed back would be most appreciated and no doubt interesting.