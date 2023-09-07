Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesAre these services still worth it
With the seemingly never ending string of price increase notifications and an apparent drop in content quality (Netflix we see what you did) my wife wonders if it is worth having these services. She was talking about, shudder, going back to Sky TV.

 

What do the fine GZ folk think about the viability of these services? We currently subscribe to Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime, YouTube Premium and Disney. We use Just Watch to try and avoid the aimless search for worthy content which frankly is not easy. Oddly we seem to watch more stuff on TVNZ+ even though there App is less than ideal. 

 

I have no idea what the total dollars per month for these services is but it must be creeping towards Sky's cost per month depending on services selected. Reading has become more my thing as content quality diminishes.

 

Feed back would be most appreciated and no doubt interesting.

An increasingly common way to manage this is to subscribe to only some SVOD services at one time; this also increases the chance of having decent/desirable content to watch, though this may mean waiting a bit after new content is released . 

 

I'm a subscriber (haha) to this approach, as I really don't see the point of paying for all services all the time. In particular, the cost of Netflix 4K is so high now, especially relative to the quality/options on there, it just doesn't make sense to pay for it every month. 

 

It's just a matter of keeping track of what programmes you want to watch, and as you're already using Just Watch that doesn't seem particularly onerous.

 

The main exception to this is the discount offered by Disney+ makes it worthwhile for us to pay annually, plus there's enough content the kids want to watch to justify its constant availaibility. 

 
 
 
 

As above. I get Netflix with the Broadband so that is one constant. 

 

The rest, I have had at one time or another, until we had a vote and they disappeared one after the other.

 

I kept Neon for longer than most as I had a discount on that until their Android App issues finally made me stop it too.

 

No kids so Disney+ isn't a permanent requirement. 

 

My intention was to cycle through them - a month or two each, one at a time - but TBH, we've not really missed them.

Set up a list of things you want to watch on each service. 
Watch only those and keep one active subscription going at a time -  cancelling the active one when you finish watching what you want and starting the next with your new list. 
That way you keep the costs down. Sky is (in my opinion) OK, but not great for the money. 

 

 

 

We are unfortunately stuck with all of your streaming services due to there being four of us who are all part way through various things on various platforms. 
Costs us a fortune. 

 

 

 

 




Thanks for the replies. I think I have a low attention threshold as I get bored quickly with the process of looking for content and I tend to give up, grab a book or my laptop read or catch up on YouTube blob out material. One thing my wife misses is the cooking channel on Sky  before it became the competition and baking channel, she hates cooking competitions except Master Chef UK.  

 

With linear TV it only took a few minutes to determine that there is nothing to watch and one could find other distractions. 

 

 

We had Netflix for 3-4 years. As the content got worse while the price went up, I've just fallen back on collecting Plex logins from friends who have large collections and watching stuff off that.  I love the geek thing of falling over each other to share their media with you. Thank you Lord Plex.

 

I was happy to pay when it was worthwhile, but we've come full-circle back to the old Sky days where you pay a lot of money for hot garbage.

 

Oh I lie, I think we have Neon at the moment for the kids.

 

 

 

But yea, the current ecosystem is collapsing - a lot of people are going back to getting media from less-than-official sources.

I think it depends a lot on your situation. I am very time poor, so it's harder to get value out of these services.

 

These days I only have AppleTV+ and ThreeNow, the latter of which is free to air. I used to have Neon but got rid of it due to price increases and their sloppy software. I have never had Netflix and never felt like I was missing out on anything. 

 

It's probably worth noting that I pay a $10 per month contribution to each of Newsroom and The Spinoff. I personally feel that I get more value out of local journalism than if I were to spend the same money on overseas derived entertainment content.

Netflix seems to stay consistent with us but others come and go depending on the current library.   Last one we tried was Amazon Prime but then realizing afterwards that the price was in USD we didn't keep it long as converted it's damned expensive for what you get.   




The only service I pay for is Youtube Premium. That's where I get most of my content these days. 

jameshammond: The only service I pay for is Youtube Premium. That's where I get most of my content these days.

 

Ditto.  Once you have a decent subsciption list set up for news and things of interest, and stick to that, it's hard to beat.  We only keep Netflix because my wife likes romantic comedies - none of these on YouTube unfortunately.

