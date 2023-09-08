Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Google Chromecast TV issue I hadn't thought about.
#306972 8-Sep-2023 18:32
Let no good deed go unpunished.

Friend's mother has been put in a home and quite fretful and lonely. The room has a TV. English is her second language so I suggested we get her a Google TV dongle and I would set it up with her native language tv apps that she would enjoy plus some content from You Tube. Have set up Android boxes before at home and simply taken it to the new recipient and changed WiFi, plug and played.

Friend brought over the Google dongle and I proceeded to begin but soon realised it needs a Google home account which I do have on my own devices but, the old lady doesn’t have a phone for me to use hers to download the Google Home App and set up the dongle. Also wanted to avoid doing it at the home with her questioning me the entire time.

Sure I can do it on my own TV using my Google Home account but, if I take the dongle to her TV it will need a WiFi password change which I understand resets everything and presumably needs the home app to set up again.

Am I missing something? Unless someone can give me another option am stuck with keeping this myself and get her the new smartvu dongle that I can set up easily at home and is not tied to a phone and specific WiFi.


I think you need to create a google account and use a cheap phone for setup or use incognito? It's been a long time since I set one up sorry. Good luck! 🍀

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Can't you set it up, take it over, then changed the wifi password on the google tv to connect it, and then delete your account from it? Or does it need at least one google account to be active on it?

