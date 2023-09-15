Hey there, does anyone know if there’s a way to normalise/equalise sound across apps within Chromecast with Google TV? Or even within an individual app?
I find for example Youtube sound levels to vary heaps between videos and sometimes even at the end of the video where there’s a preview/snippet the volume jumps very loud.
And then switching between say Youtube, Netflix, Disney+ i’m always constantly adjusting the volume.
Any ideas or solutions on how to minimise the volume variation please?
Thanks in advance