#307059 15-Sep-2023 10:23
Hey there, does anyone know if there’s a way to normalise/equalise sound across apps within Chromecast with Google TV? Or even within an individual app?
I find for example Youtube sound levels to vary heaps between videos and sometimes even at the end of the video where there’s a preview/snippet the volume jumps very loud.
And then switching between say Youtube, Netflix, Disney+ i’m always constantly adjusting the volume.
Any ideas or solutions on how to minimise the volume variation please?

Thanks in advance

  #3128074 15-Sep-2023 10:36
You'd need to provide more info about your sound setup. I have a google chromecast TV and notice sound quality varies quite a bit between apps depend on weather they do basic stereo or dolby etc.

 

I think youtube normalises the output. You see info if you turn on stats for nerds.

 

You can also change google TV audio settings to better suit your setup.

