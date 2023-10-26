NZNewbie222:

I just moved into a new house and want to see ordinary freeview channels on my tv.

I can see there is a standard aerial on the roof. But inside the house, there is no ordinary co-axial tv socket. Instead, there are only wires with an F cable. My Freeview capable TV only accepts ordinary coaxial cables, so I bought an F cable to coaxial adaptor from Mitre10 but the TV still says it is not receiving a signal. Am I doing something wrong? I don't want to call out for a TV aerial engineer and rather not pay for a TV stick for streaming tv.