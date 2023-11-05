I think it’s still in development, but Louis Rossmann nearly got banned from promoting an Applic he’s working on.

He now has to censor himself or YouTube will ban his channel. So he can’t mention the name grayjay.

You subscribe to creators, rather then platform.

https://grayjay.app/

Also when watching war stuff, a lot of video is pixelated as they say YouTube will demonetise their video if don’t, yet it’s ok for the likes of CNN to show stuff.

One person claimed they couldn’t show even destroyed vehicles, if true some of the censorship seems over the top to me.

I haven’t looked into it but have seen some creators use one called Rumble.