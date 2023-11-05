Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
YouTube censorship seems over the top to me.
#310614 5-Nov-2023 23:18
I think it’s still in development, but Louis Rossmann nearly got banned from promoting an Applic he’s working on.

 

He now has to censor himself or YouTube will ban his channel. So he can’t mention the name grayjay. 

 

You subscribe to creators, rather then platform.

 

https://grayjay.app/

 

Also when watching war stuff, a lot of video is pixelated as they say YouTube will demonetise their video if don’t, yet it’s ok for the likes of CNN to show stuff.

 

One person claimed they couldn’t show even destroyed vehicles, if true some of the censorship seems over the top to me.

 

I haven’t looked into it but have seen some creators use one called Rumble. 

  #3156450 5-Nov-2023 23:35
I've also seen instances of this, but I think everything is being censored now. 

 

 

 

There is a YouTuber who does documentaries of Organized Crime and subjects like that to educate people, and has to censor every single "bad" word (Drug for example) otherwise he will be demonetized. 

 

 

 

Again, I believe that's just the way the world is going. Everything will need to be PG. Thick skin doesn't exist any more… Especially in (unfortunately) my generation. 

