Geektastic:

We have an apartment in Wellington as well as our house in Canterbury.

My wife often uses the apartment when she is working in Wellington and likes to watch Netflix, which we have a legit subscription to. Recently, the TV in the apartment has been throwing her out on the grounds that it is not part of a "household".

As she pointed out, it is one of the subscribers trying to watch in their own property. It suggested that it could send me (as the registered account holder) a code that would allow use of the account when travelling. However no emails with codes are arriving in my email inbox.

Last time she was there - about 6 weeks ago - this was not a problem and everything worked as it always had - she turned on the TV, logged into her profile and watched.

Does anyone know what is going on and how to fix it?