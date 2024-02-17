Bit of an odd issue I have at the moment. After approx 15-20 mins of watching any show using the ThreeNow app on my apple TV 4k (2nd Gen 2021) it starts to make a sort of fast ticking sound. The sound is coming out of the device itself, not through the speakers. It will stop after 3 or 4 mins if I stop watching the show but still remain in the app. So its only occurring when a show is playing.

It ONLY happens with the Threenow app, no other apps cause this problem. I have deleted the app and reinstalled it. The problem still occurs. I am on the latest apple TV software release.

Has anyone experienced this or know what the problem might be and how I could fix it. It's driving me nuts.