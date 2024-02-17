Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311825 17-Feb-2024 13:54
Bit of an odd issue I have at the moment. After  approx 15-20 mins of watching any show using the ThreeNow app on my apple TV 4k (2nd Gen 2021) it starts to make a sort of fast ticking sound. The sound is coming out of the device itself, not through the speakers. It will stop after 3 or 4 mins if I stop watching the show but still remain in the app. So its only occurring when a show is playing.

 

It ONLY happens with the Threenow app, no other apps cause this problem. I have deleted the app and reinstalled it. The problem still occurs. I am on the latest apple TV software release.

 

Has anyone experienced this or know what the problem might be and how I could fix it. It's driving me nuts.

 

 

  #3196787 17-Feb-2024 14:22
Getting too hot?

 
 
 
 

  #3196837 17-Feb-2024 15:59
Yep I think you're probably right. But not sure how to fix it when it just occurs when using one app only. 

