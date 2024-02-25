Can anyone tell me what is going on here? I use Android boxes to stream Freeview and other IPTV sources in different rooms using playlists provided by @Apsattv, Huisman and others. This has always worked without problem using both Kodi and Tivimate.

Since at least yesterday, I have started getting 403 errors on some NZ Freeview streams on one Android device. It seems to be affecting all the TVNZ streams as wel as TV3, but Maori TV and other channels work normally.

I have done some tests and I get the same result from both Kodi and Tivimate. On Kodi I also have the problem regardless of how I try to capture the stream. The TVNZ+ add-on also doesn’t work, nor does the IPTV NZ one. Everything else, including Australian IPTV, seems to work normally.

What really confuses me is this problem seems to be confined to a single device. I have multiple Android boxes in different rooms and they all work fine. I am only getting this issue on one box.

I have no idea what can be causing this or how to diagnose it further. Any suggestions would be very welcome.

Edit: I just had the idea to try it with a NZ VPN and it works fine. So my IP address is being blocked for some channels on this one device. Still no idea why.

Edit2: I'll be damned. It has just started magically working again. Thanks god.