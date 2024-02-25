Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services403 error on some NZ TV streams
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311903 25-Feb-2024 09:34
Send private message

Can anyone tell me what is going on here? I use Android boxes to stream Freeview and other IPTV sources in different rooms using playlists provided by @Apsattv, Huisman and others. This has always worked without problem using both Kodi and Tivimate.

 

Since at least yesterday, I have started getting 403 errors on some NZ Freeview streams on one Android device. It seems to be affecting all the TVNZ streams as wel as TV3, but Maori TV and other channels work normally. 

 

I have done some tests and I get the same result from both Kodi and Tivimate. On Kodi I also have the problem regardless of how I try to capture the stream. The TVNZ+ add-on also doesn’t work, nor does the IPTV NZ one. Everything else, including Australian IPTV, seems to work normally. 

 

What really confuses me is this problem seems to be confined to a single device. I have multiple Android boxes in different rooms and they all work fine. I am only getting this issue on one box. 

 

I have no idea what can be causing this or how to diagnose it further. Any suggestions would be very welcome.

 

Edit: I just had the idea to try it with a NZ VPN and it works fine. So my IP address is being blocked for some channels on this one device. Still no idea why.

 

Edit2: I'll be damned. It has just started magically working again. Thanks god. 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79110 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199770 25-Feb-2024 10:52
Send private message

Or perhaps these devices use a VPN and you don't know?

 

Where did you buy them?

 

Are you using a VPN to post this right now? Interesting network...




Rikkitic

Awrrr
18600 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199798 25-Feb-2024 11:41
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Or perhaps these devices use a VPN and you don't know?

 

Where did you buy them?

 

Are you using a VPN to post this right now? Interesting network...

 

 

These are just cheap generic boxes from Aliexpress (plus an expensive one from Nvidia). I check things like my IP address all the time and without the VPN it is always the same, starting with 43. Ookla also reports this whenever I do a speed test. I might have posted here with the VPN still on, but I think GZ would say something about that. The VPN I used to test says it is in Auckland.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

