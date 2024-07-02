Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesTennis TV: Wimbledon Pass for NZ viewers: Some advice please
A friend has found on internet an invitation from Tennis TV to watch games from this year's 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament. The cost for this special 2-week pass is NZ$14.99. Do you know of anyone who has taken up this offer yet? If so, can you watch games live or do you just get a daily live stream of selected highlights? I had a look at the site and although the tournament started yesterday, there are no games yet shown on Tennis TV.


It's a pity that, with the exception of the finals, the Wimbledon tournament is not being screened by SKY TV, Spark Sport, or TVNZ+.

Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app

 
 
 
 

Stu1: Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app

 

"TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+." 

Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2024-why-cant-kiwi-fans-tune-into-television-coverage-of-tennis-oldest-tournament/PK2DCLCEAJB4ZKNAUJVFILVS2E/ 

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/sport/tennis 

caffynz:

Stu1: Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app


"TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+." 

Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2024-why-cant-kiwi-fans-tune-into-television-coverage-of-tennis-oldest-tournament/PK2DCLCEAJB4ZKNAUJVFILVS2E/ 


https://www.tvnz.co.nz/sport/tennis 



I can see it starts at 10 tonight should be good



caffynz:

 

Stu1: Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app

 

"TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+." 

Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2024-why-cant-kiwi-fans-tune-into-television-coverage-of-tennis-oldest-tournament/PK2DCLCEAJB4ZKNAUJVFILVS2E/ 

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/sport/tennis 

 

 

Thanks for these links. Here's a short extract from the Herald article:

 

To its credit, TVNZ will showcase all five finals – the men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles – on its TVNZ+ streaming platform. However, that still leaves nearly the entirety of the tournament out of reach for New Zealanders who are not signed up to Tennis TV.

 

It's interesting that, on the site of Tennis TV it says that: "Tennis TV does not have the rights to show Grand Slams, including Wimbledon. Live tennis returns on Tennis TV from 15 July."

 

However, it says here:

 

https://www.tennistv.com/wimbledon-pass-terms-and-conditions-new-zealand

 

"This offer is only available in New Zealand." and

 

"During this period users will be able to stream Wimbledon every day via the Tennis TV website and apps with our daily stream showing the best of the action."

I left out the start of the article: "* After the publication of this story, TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+."

frednz:

A friend has found on internet an invitation from Tennis TV to watch games from this year's 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament. The cost for this special 2-week pass is NZ$14.99. Do you know of anyone who has taken up this offer yet? If so, can you watch games live or do you just get a daily live stream of selected highlights? I had a look at the site and although the tournament started yesterday, there are no games yet shown on Tennis TV.


It's a pity that, with the exception of the finals, the Wimbledon tournament is not being screened by SKY TV, Spark Sport, or TVNZ+.



It’s on right now if you want to watch it

caffynz:

 

Stu1: Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app

 

"TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+." 

Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2024-why-cant-kiwi-fans-tune-into-television-coverage-of-tennis-oldest-tournament/PK2DCLCEAJB4ZKNAUJVFILVS2E/ 

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/sport/tennis 

 

 

Yes, TVNZ+ has at the last minute secured daily Wimbledon tennis coverage! This article gives more details:

 

https://www.screenscribe.net/wimbledon-returns-to-tvnz-1/

 

Here's a short extract from the above article:

 

"But she wouldn’t comment on why TVNZ had expanded its coverage at the 11th hour, why it hadn’t licensed rights for the entire tournament in the first place, or the ins and outs of licensing agreements as they relate to splitting digital and linear rights, as “this information is commercially sensitive”.

 

This announcement probably comes too late for some people in NZ who have already purchased for $14.99 from "Tennistv.com", a special NZ designed Wimbledon Pass. So, there now seems to be no point in NZ tennis fans purchasing the Wimbledon Pass from "Tennistv.com" as it looks like both TVNZ+ and Tennistv are using the same Wimbledon World Feed.

 

Perhaps the NZ Herald should publish a new article about this, rather than just putting an updating note on their original article? 

 

 



Channel 9 Aus has 9hrs of Wimbledon fta

TVNZ1 will broadcast over the air tonight's Lulu Sun vs Donna Vekic from 11.55pm as well as coverage on TVNZ+




Formerly worked at iStore NZ (Rest in Peace), Sky Network Television, Freeview, Apple, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, DISH TV Technologies. 

 

Travel Geek: Brazil, Chile, New Caledonia, United States, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Cook Islands

