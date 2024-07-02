A friend has found on internet an invitation from Tennis TV to watch games from this year's 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament. The cost for this special 2-week pass is NZ$14.99. Do you know of anyone who has taken up this offer yet? If so, can you watch games live or do you just get a daily live stream of selected highlights? I had a look at the site and although the tournament started yesterday, there are no games yet shown on Tennis TV.
It's a pity that, with the exception of the finals, the Wimbledon tournament is not being screened by SKY TV, Spark Sport, or TVNZ+.