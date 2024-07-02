caffynz: Stu1: Im sure Wimbledon is on the tvnz app "TVNZ has secured daily Wimbledon coverage on TVNZ+. The Gentlemen’s Final and Ladies’ Final will be available live on TVNZ+ and TVNZ 1, and Mixed Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles and Ladies’ Doubles on TVNZ+."



Source: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/tennis/wimbledon-2024-why-cant-kiwi-fans-tune-into-television-coverage-of-tennis-oldest-tournament/PK2DCLCEAJB4ZKNAUJVFILVS2E/ https://www.tvnz.co.nz/sport/tennis



Thanks for these links. Here's a short extract from the Herald article:

To its credit, TVNZ will showcase all five finals – the men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles – on its TVNZ+ streaming platform. However, that still leaves nearly the entirety of the tournament out of reach for New Zealanders who are not signed up to Tennis TV.

It's interesting that, on the site of Tennis TV it says that: "Tennis TV does not have the rights to show Grand Slams, including Wimbledon. Live tennis returns on Tennis TV from 15 July."

However, it says here:

https://www.tennistv.com/wimbledon-pass-terms-and-conditions-new-zealand

"This offer is only available in New Zealand." and

"During this period users will be able to stream Wimbledon every day via the Tennis TV website and apps with our daily stream showing the best of the action."