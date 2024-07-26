My Fire TV has updated itself to the latest Netflix Layout.
Personally, I hate it.
Old layout:
'My List' in the new layout no longer shows the list in a grid format. The list has to be scrolled right (and left to go back). Note: This happens on the old layout if you access 'My List' from the 'Home' screen.
But what I can no longer find are:
New & popular
...
Worth the wait
Coming next week
Coming this week
...
Running Netflix in a Windows 10 Edge Browser still shows the old layout.
Anyone found the missing (to me) sections listed above? Otherwise, how do you set 'Reminders'?