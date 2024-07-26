Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix - Recent new layout
alisam

824 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315561 26-Jul-2024 07:44
My Fire TV has updated itself to the latest Netflix Layout.

 

Personally, I hate it.

 

Old layout:

 

 

'My List' in the new layout no longer shows the list in a grid format. The list has to be scrolled right (and left to go back). Note: This happens on the old layout if you access 'My List' from the 'Home' screen.

 

But what I can no longer find are:

 

New & popular

 

...

 

Worth the wait

 

Coming next week

 

Coming this week

 

...

 

Running Netflix in a Windows 10 Edge Browser still shows the old layout.

 

Anyone found the missing (to me) sections listed above? Otherwise, how do you set 'Reminders'?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

MyFriendAutism
314 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3264523 26-Jul-2024 09:29
Same(Nvidia Shield TV Pro) & it's awful, oversize jumbo thumbnails that gobble up the screen resulting in many more clicks just to navigate shows/gatergories.

 
 
 
 

panther2
368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3275153 25-Aug-2024 11:40
what version is it?

gzt

gzt
16826 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3275155 25-Aug-2024 12:02
Prime started out down this road. I do believe they stepped back from that.



alisam

824 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3275227 26-Aug-2024 06:16
In the last week (or more) the 'New & Popular' category now shows the 3 missing sections i.e.

 

New & popular

 

...

 

Worth the wait

 

Coming next week

 

Coming this week

 

...

 

Consequently, reminders can now be set (as they could previously).

 

Also 'My List' in the new layout now shows the list in a grid format.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

824 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3275228 26-Aug-2024 06:20
panther2:

 

what version is it?

 

 

I don't think it matters anymore (see my previous post).

 

Nevertheless, I did look and found that there are several sections which show version numbers under 'Get Help' > 'Device'. So, without taking a picture from my phone of the whole lot and posting it, I didn't bother.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

