My Fire TV has updated itself to the latest Netflix Layout.

Personally, I hate it.

Old layout:

'My List' in the new layout no longer shows the list in a grid format. The list has to be scrolled right (and left to go back). Note: This happens on the old layout if you access 'My List' from the 'Home' screen.

But what I can no longer find are:

New & popular

...

Worth the wait

Coming next week

Coming this week

...

Running Netflix in a Windows 10 Edge Browser still shows the old layout.

Anyone found the missing (to me) sections listed above? Otherwise, how do you set 'Reminders'?