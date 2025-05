My debit card date expired. Apple informed me that they were unable to charge card so my Youtube premium was cancelled. Fortunately I went to google and entered renew Youtube premium.... it took me to a google payment which I checked it was real as the price was $17.99 per month not the $23.99 apple was charging me each month.

Am I missing something? the youtube premium is working fine again ! Is there a difference I don't know about or have i just saved myself $72 a year?