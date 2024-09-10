Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18724 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15566

Lifetime subscriber

#316038 10-Sep-2024 16:32
Send private message

I am no fan of updates and my most recent experience just confirms that. Of course some updates are necessary and justified, but most create more problems than they solve (just think Crowdstrike!). Unless it is patching a big and serious security hole, I like to wait until all the  bugs start coming out of the cracks. I can not and do not claim any special expertise in this matter. I can only say it has worked well for me for nearly fifty years!

 

The latest example concerns TiviMate, a streaming product I and many others like a lot. Although I normally keep all updates turned off, bloody Google Play managed to sneak one past me that killed a number of streams I rely on, like ABC Australia and Rakuten CNN. There is an active thread about this on Reddit but I don’t post on Reddit so I am offering a solution here and if Redditers don’t think Geekzone is worth their while, I guess that is just tough on them.

 

The buggy TiviMate update is to version 5.1.0, which from some posts I am seeing seems to be causing multiple issues. Mine is that I have suddenly started getting ‘Illegal State Exception’ errors on some IPTV streams on my Nvidia Shield. What the hell is an illegal state exception? I have no idea but this is what I have been seeing in place of my usual streams. 

 

Unfortunately, TiviMate updates cannot be rolled back. This is a huge shortcoming of much modern software and I very much wish developers could be forced to include it (I tried to sideload an older version over my existing one but couldn’t). The only way I could step backward was to uninstall version 5.1.0 (losing all settings, playlists and other data – a great argument for backups!) and start from scratch with an older version (I chose 5.0.4, which had been upgraded from). At least nearly every version of TiviMate that has ever existed is easy to find on APK Mirror!

 

The downdate fixed the problem. No more illegal states and now I can concentrate on putting everything back the way it was. Sheesh.

 

 

 

  




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

LGSAM
237 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 21


  #3280746 10-Sep-2024 18:39
Send private message

Had the same problems plus a few others with 5.1 , also had to uninstall and go to 5.04 but backing up and restoring is relatively easy but yeah would be nice to just be able to roll back. 



Apsattv
2396 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 696


  #3280954 11-Sep-2024 14:26
Send private message

Was the Rakuten CNN from one of my m3u? if so I removed it due to a DMCA complaint.

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18724 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15566

Lifetime subscriber

  #3280968 11-Sep-2024 15:33
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

Was the Rakuten CNN from one of my m3u? if so I removed it due to a DMCA complaint.

 

 

 

 

No I got it from the Github playlists.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



LGSAM
237 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 21


  #3281132 11-Sep-2024 17:53
Send private message

Haha , I went through all the trouble of deleting and rolling back to 5.04 but forgot to turn off the auto updates , bugger back at 5.1 and Illegal State Exception

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18724 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15566

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281327 12-Sep-2024 10:16
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

Was the Rakuten CNN from one of my m3u? if so I removed it due to a DMCA complaint.

 

 

 

 

Sorry, my mistake. It was in fact yours.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Apsattv
2396 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 696


  #3281550 12-Sep-2024 19:39
Send private message

I had to remove that playlist because my host received a takedown complaint. I was willing to leave it up since the complaint wasn’t legitimate; it was similar to the one Matt H received. However, my host didn’t want to jeopardize other services he was hosting. So some content has been removed for now.

 

just google these guys..markscan enforcement

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18724 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15566

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281556 12-Sep-2024 20:49
Send private message

Apsattv:

 

I had to remove that playlist because my host received a takedown complaint. I was willing to leave it up since the complaint wasn’t legitimate; it was similar to the one Matt H received. However, my host didn’t want to jeopardize other services he was hosting. So some content has been removed for now.

 

just google these guys..markscan enforcement

 

 

No worries. There are dozens of CNN sources available and I wasn't using anything else from that playlist. In any  case, I just made a direct link and stuck it in my favourites folder.

 

Not impressed by Markscan. Just another opportunist feeding off the copyright mess and causing completely unnecessary grief to a lot of legitimate users in the process. No wonder piracy thrives.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Apsattv
2396 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 696


  #3281761 13-Sep-2024 16:22
Send private message

It co-incided with them launching CNN International in Europe on Max...

 

https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2024/08/27/max-to-stream-cnn-international-in-europe-as-the-worlds-attention-turns-to-the-u-s-election/

 

 

Apsattv
2396 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 696


  #3281763 13-Sep-2024 16:25
Send private message

For anyone who wants the Free Rakuten CNN Interrnational Fast channel

 

#EXTINF:-1,CNN International (EU)
https://cnn-cnninternational-1-eu.rakuten.wurl.tv/playlist.m3u8

 

 

