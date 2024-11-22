Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Streaming TV Locking up
sir1963

#317875 22-Nov-2024 21:51
SO.

 

I am watching Netflix on the AppleTV, I am hooked up via ethernet to the router.

 

The wife is watching TV1 on Apple TV 4K (on wifi)

 

We BOTH loose streaming at about the same time (her ATV has a bigger cache).

 

I can connected to the router via wifi with my Laptop, and I can connect to the outside world, and I can do a speed test and still get over 800Mbs to my laptop.

 

I have a brand-new router (Grandstream 7062).

 

This is not a new issue, I had it with the Fritzbox 7490 (hence the upgrade), I thought that was having issues (apparently not).

 

Hooked up through 2Degrees, have a fixed IP.

 

DNS is set to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8

 

Wait a minute or so and away we go. it took 4 minutes to lock up thee first time and then over an hour the 2nd time.

 

Both times I was also able to reach Netflix on my laptop, I have a premium account so I can do multiple devices at one. Account is not shared with anyone.

 

Any thoughts ..???

hsvhel
  #3312019 22-Nov-2024 22:06
Anything reported on the isp side when it happened? 




sir1963

  #3312020 22-Nov-2024 22:08
hsvhel:

 

Anything reported on the isp side when it happened? 

 

 

Not that I have seen

gzt

gzt
  #3312022 22-Nov-2024 22:29
Is there a reason you are not using ISP dns?



gzt

gzt
  #3312024 22-Nov-2024 22:40
Take a look at the Netflix diagnostic page on the app and submit a Netflix support ticket with a screenshot (preferably text) with all the detail ids etc you can obtain from it and a description of the freeze issue with a GMT etc. I have the impression they can be keen if they have good information to work with.

gzt

gzt
  #3312077 22-Nov-2024 23:26
sir1963: I can connected to the router via wifi with my Laptop, and I can connect to the outside world, and I can do a speed test and still get over 800Mbs to my laptop.

 

For a random laptop this is Netflix's speed estimate service.

 

It has extra settings available. If you're interested, enable those, a short period might be best to capture an active event idk, threads idk, and get ready to hit it on the next event.

 

Tech detail here. I doubt you will capture much with that, you never know.

 

The test in the Apple TV Netflix app is probably best if you can get to that during an event and capture any result.

sir1963

  #3312129 23-Nov-2024 09:42
gzt:

 

Is there a reason you are not using ISP dns?

 

 

Just ones I have used for years. Easy to remember, they work well.
I did have a patch where the 2Degrees ones were slow, so changed.

Ragnor
  #3312150 23-Nov-2024 12:08
sir1963:

 

gzt:

 

Is there a reason you are not using ISP dns?

 

 

Just ones I have used for years. Easy to remember, they work well.
I did have a patch where the 2Degrees ones were slow, so changed.

 

 

You should probably use your ISP's DNS as Google's DNS may not be directing you to the optimal local CDNs for netflix, there's both peering/routing and embedded cdn appliances at ISP's involved see https://openconnect.netflix.com/en/

 

 



RunningMan
  #3312153 23-Nov-2024 12:24
Despite everyone looking at Netflix, this is unlikely to be the issue given that:

 

sir1963:

 

The wife is watching TV1 on Apple TV 4K (on wifi)

 

We BOTH loose streaming at about the same time (her ATV has a bigger cache).

 

 

Is there anything in the router log about the WAN connection dropping? Can you see the ONT lights, preferably in the time before you are seeing the issue - any change with them? Are you using the same patch cable from router to ONT as previously, or a new one?

 

 

 

 

sir1963

  #3312161 23-Nov-2024 13:28
RunningMan:

 

Despite everyone looking at Netflix, this is unlikely to be the issue given that:

 

sir1963:

 

The wife is watching TV1 on Apple TV 4K (on wifi)

 

We BOTH loose streaming at about the same time (her ATV has a bigger cache).

 

 

Is there anything in the router log about the WAN connection dropping? Can you see the ONT lights, preferably in the time before you are seeing the issue - any change with them? Are you using the same patch cable from router to ONT as previously, or a new one?

 

 

THAT is the weird part, everything else is working fine. During the streaming outage we can both browse the web.

 

Its 2 different ATVs, one if on wifi 6, the other ethernet.
The both have issues at the same time
They are using different streaming services ( same CDN ?)
Had the issue with my old Fritzbox and now with my new Grandstream.

 

This may be a long term issue as I generally do not watch TV, but I have watched a few things (new deadpool movie :-) ) and others.
As I say this is weird as everything apart from the steaming seems to be working fine, so router, cables, ONT, internet, etc etc etc all work fine.

BlakJak
  #3312439 24-Nov-2024 15:08
Ragnor:

 

sir1963:

 

gzt:

 

Is there a reason you are not using ISP dns?

 

 

Just ones I have used for years. Easy to remember, they work well.
I did have a patch where the 2Degrees ones were slow, so changed.

 

 

You should probably use your ISP's DNS as Google's DNS may not be directing you to the optimal local CDNs for netflix, there's both peering/routing and embedded cdn appliances at ISP's involved see https://openconnect.netflix.com/en/

 

 

 

 

 

 

I just want to draw attention to this answer. There are very few reasons to use anything other than your ISP's auto-assigned DNS.




ANglEAUT
  #3312456 24-Nov-2024 17:12
BlakJak: ... There are very few reasons to use anything other than your ISP's auto-assigned DNS.

 

This is my favourite reason not to use the ISP's auto-assigned DNS.

 




