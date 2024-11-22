SO.

I am watching Netflix on the AppleTV, I am hooked up via ethernet to the router.

The wife is watching TV1 on Apple TV 4K (on wifi)

We BOTH loose streaming at about the same time (her ATV has a bigger cache).

I can connected to the router via wifi with my Laptop, and I can connect to the outside world, and I can do a speed test and still get over 800Mbs to my laptop.

I have a brand-new router (Grandstream 7062).

This is not a new issue, I had it with the Fritzbox 7490 (hence the upgrade), I thought that was having issues (apparently not).

Hooked up through 2Degrees, have a fixed IP.

DNS is set to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8

Wait a minute or so and away we go. it took 4 minutes to lock up thee first time and then over an hour the 2nd time.

Both times I was also able to reach Netflix on my laptop, I have a premium account so I can do multiple devices at one. Account is not shared with anyone.

Any thoughts ..???