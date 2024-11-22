SO.
I am watching Netflix on the AppleTV, I am hooked up via ethernet to the router.
The wife is watching TV1 on Apple TV 4K (on wifi)
We BOTH loose streaming at about the same time (her ATV has a bigger cache).
I can connected to the router via wifi with my Laptop, and I can connect to the outside world, and I can do a speed test and still get over 800Mbs to my laptop.
I have a brand-new router (Grandstream 7062).
This is not a new issue, I had it with the Fritzbox 7490 (hence the upgrade), I thought that was having issues (apparently not).
Hooked up through 2Degrees, have a fixed IP.
DNS is set to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8
Wait a minute or so and away we go. it took 4 minutes to lock up thee first time and then over an hour the 2nd time.
Both times I was also able to reach Netflix on my laptop, I have a premium account so I can do multiple devices at one. Account is not shared with anyone.
Any thoughts ..???