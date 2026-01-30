RunningMan:

Cost being, more broadcast quality encoders to introduce, inject and manage for the internet stream and probably more resources required to be able to stream more info on their platform. Also updating their web based streaming coding to accept the alternate audio feed.

if they wanna introduce it to the DVB T and S streams then more equipment and management.





2 channels across all platforms makes economic sense.





who knows, it could be in their plans to introduce….. write to them and ask!



