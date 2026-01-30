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ForumsOnline streaming servicesTVNZ+ Audio Format
RunningMan

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#323893 30-Jan-2026 18:52
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Is this still only available in 2 channel stereo? Currently using the TVNZ+ app on Apple TV, just checking I haven't missed an AC3 audio track somewhere?

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old3eyes
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  #3457341 30-Jan-2026 20:33
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Yep still stereo. I belive Neon us the same 




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Old3eyes



RunningMan

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  #3457343 30-Jan-2026 20:43
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Out of interest, anyone know the reason why? Technical, contractual??

Goosey
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  #3457378 31-Jan-2026 09:14
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RunningMan:

 

Out of interest, anyone know the reason why? Technical, contractual??

 

 

 

 

compatibility and cost



RunningMan

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  #3457379 31-Jan-2026 09:17
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Compatibility with what?

 

What is the extra cost? Presumably there is a cost to downmix to 2 channel that could be removed?

openmedia
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  #3457449 31-Jan-2026 11:03
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RunningMan:

 

Compatibility with what?

 

What is the extra cost? Presumably there is a cost to downmix to 2 channel that could be removed?

 

 

They already provide 2ch as an option on Terrestrial and Satellite.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

RunningMan

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  #3457452 31-Jan-2026 11:24
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So what are the compatibility and cost issues then?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Goosey
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  #3457486 31-Jan-2026 15:57
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Cost being, more broadcast quality encoders to introduce, inject and manage for the internet stream and probably more resources required to be able to stream more info on their platform. Also updating their web based streaming coding to accept the alternate audio feed.  

 

if they wanna introduce it to the DVB T and S streams then more equipment and management. 

 

2 channels across all platforms makes economic sense. 

 

who knows, it could be in their plans to introduce….. write to them and ask! 

Oblivian
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  #3457495 31-Jan-2026 16:16
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Goosey:

 

if they wanna introduce it to the DVB T and S streams then more equipment and management. 

 

2 channels across all platforms makes economic sense.

 

 

You may have overlooked, but tvnz DVBT is already dual audio stream. ac3+aac.

 

Just the main 2. That's what following posts are questioning.

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