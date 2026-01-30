Is this still only available in 2 channel stereo? Currently using the TVNZ+ app on Apple TV, just checking I haven't missed an AC3 audio track somewhere?
Yep still stereo. I belive Neon us the same
Regards,
Old3eyes
Out of interest, anyone know the reason why? Technical, contractual??
RunningMan:
Out of interest, anyone know the reason why? Technical, contractual??
compatibility and cost
Compatibility with what?
What is the extra cost? Presumably there is a cost to downmix to 2 channel that could be removed?
RunningMan:
Compatibility with what?
What is the extra cost? Presumably there is a cost to downmix to 2 channel that could be removed?
They already provide 2ch as an option on Terrestrial and Satellite.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
So what are the compatibility and cost issues then?
Cost being, more broadcast quality encoders to introduce, inject and manage for the internet stream and probably more resources required to be able to stream more info on their platform. Also updating their web based streaming coding to accept the alternate audio feed.
if they wanna introduce it to the DVB T and S streams then more equipment and management.
2 channels across all platforms makes economic sense.
who knows, it could be in their plans to introduce….. write to them and ask!
Goosey:
if they wanna introduce it to the DVB T and S streams then more equipment and management.
2 channels across all platforms makes economic sense.
You may have overlooked, but tvnz DVBT is already dual audio stream. ac3+aac.
Just the main 2. That's what following posts are questioning.
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