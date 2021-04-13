Hi all,

In my search for a standup desk I came across this from iFurniture:

https://www.ifurniture.co.nz/stark-120-twin-motor-electric-height-adjustable-standing-desk

It comes with a lot of accessories but it is very cheap, much cheaper than other desks I have seen, Currently out of stock but looking to buy one when they get more stock.

But the low cost is concerning and I worry about quality and longevity. So reaching out to all of you:

Has anyone got one of these and what are your thoughts on usability, reliability, stability?