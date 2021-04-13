Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessThoughts on UP1 desk from iFurniture
Gialandon

26 posts

Geek


#284323 13-Apr-2021 20:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

In my search for a standup desk I came across this from iFurniture:

 

https://www.ifurniture.co.nz/stark-120-twin-motor-electric-height-adjustable-standing-desk

 

 

 

It comes with a lot of accessories but it is very cheap, much cheaper than other desks I have seen, Currently out of stock but looking to buy one when they get more stock.

 

 

 

But the low cost is concerning and I worry about quality and longevity. So reaching out to all of you:

 

Has anyone got one of these and what are your thoughts on usability, reliability, stability?

Create new topic
kiwikurt
27 posts

Geek


  #2692349 13-Apr-2021 21:47
Send private message quote this post

Bought one of these in February. Hasn't had much use as yet but I feel it's pretty solid and was easy to put together. I don't see much difference to the expensive ones my partner has in her CBD office.

I also brought the clip on power board which has a USB port and its own power switch.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
jonb
1720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2692360 13-Apr-2021 22:39
Send private message quote this post

Container Door are doing a batch of similar adjustable desksat the moment for 700, quite a lot more expensive.

Gialandon

26 posts

Geek


  #2692892 14-Apr-2021 20:06
Send private message quote this post

kiwikurt: Bought one of these in February. Hasn't had much use as yet but I feel it's pretty solid and was easy to put together. I don't see much difference to the expensive ones my partner has in her CBD office.

I also brought the clip on power board which has a USB port and its own power switch.

 

 

 

Excellent, that's what I wanted to hear. Hopefully they get stock soon.

 

 

 

 



Gialandon

26 posts

Geek


  #3116970 17-Aug-2023 08:26
Send private message quote this post

Quick update after a couple of years.

It great, get it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 