When you say "main benefit seems to be improved speed of treatment" I don't think you fully appreciate that in our public health system that often becomes "main benefit seems to be treatment". It is a sad fact that our system is only resourced to the minimum, which means that anything that can be deferred often will be so that they can deal with someone with more urgent needs. Critical care is first class, but below that it might fail to meet your expectations. Think here of cancers, heart problems, things that aren't necessarily in failure yet but are degenerating, things where the public system can justify a deferral beyond tomorrow because you are not yet critical but they already have more people who already are than they can treat as it is. Only private medical insurance will get you out of that. I hate it, I hate that we have one system for those that can afford it and another for those that cannot, but it is the reality. I have seen both sides of this in action over the last 10 years or so with both of my parents (excellent critical care and deferral of non-critical care). I honestly feel that I wouldn't have parents alive today if they had not been able to afford S.C. insurance.

In complete contrast I have had it since I was 18 and have never made a claim, wouldn't know the first thing about doing it, but after what my parents have been through I don't regret 1c of the premiums paid. But there is that fundamental: I can afford it. I know everyone has their own circumstances but one thing I did to control the cost and increase the benefits was forgo plans that included anything I could pay for myself, eg GP visits, and I added a large excess, again I can cover that myself, such that if a Big Thing ever happens then for what seemed like "the same premium as general plans" I would get silver service in my private suite. Well, I'd probably not appreciate it at the time, but maybe my visitors would :-) This kind of mix'n'match wasn't actually offered to me, by the way, I had to drag it out of them, but in that sense S.C are like other insurance in that you can negotiate a lot of benefit / cost things to fit your own parameters regardless of what is in the brochure.