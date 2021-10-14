Short answer: it doesn’t. How something that is repeatedly watered down is made more potent the more it gets watered down is absurd. By that logic river, lake or sea water must be the most potent medicine in the world because at some point it has come into contact with every other substance on this planet.

I will never forget talking to a medical oncologist (chemo Dr) and they said that a lot of Drs are OK with homeopathy, because it is water and does absolutely nothing.

