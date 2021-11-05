Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Health and fitness Login to MyCovidRecord MoH Site for Vaccination Record
BarTender

3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290350 5-Nov-2021 09:36
Send private message

Starting a separate post with the recommended (from my view) ways to get onto the MyCovidRecord / Ministry of Health Vaccination Website:

 

There was an excellent presentation from MoH to the fitness industry and it's worth watching from about 6 mins in: https://vimeo.com/644615380

 

It's my view that everyone should start now getting themselves logged in and through the verification process as when this launches I know helpdesks on both MoH and RealMe are going to get completely smashed when it launches and the hurdles for non-technical people to get access to the site is non-trivial and will likely end up with long waits on the helpdesk so better get it sorted out sooner rather than later.

 

If you register using your email via RealMe, you cannot register a second time directly to MoH and vice versa if you have used your email to register directly there is no way to associate / federate your RealMe Account afterwards. So to begin with choose which path you want to take, as you can't change your mind afterwards.

 

You need to be older than 16 Years to login Direct to MoH (it's understood this will be dropping to 12 shortly) as well as per the Terms of Use which will be interesting to get the certificate for your 12-16 year old. And 14+ for RealMe Verified Identity.

 

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/digital-health/other-digital-health-initiatives/my-health-account/my-health-account-privacy-notice

 

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/digital-health/other-digital-health-initiatives/my-health-account/my-health-account-terms-use

 

https://www.realme.govt.nz/terms-use/identity-verification-service-terms-use/

 

Unique E-Mail Required:

 

Each person needs a unique email address and this is used as part of your registration on the MoH site. If you have elderly family who are sharing a single email address they will need a separate email address for each RealMe or MoH account to login with. Potentially you can use the plus "+" ie "email+othername@gmail.com" or "user.name@gmail.com" adding a dot as that is still treated as the same address if you are using GMail. An email will be sent to that address with a 6 digit code that you need to supply to complete registration.

 

 

 

Option 1 - RealMe with a Current and Valid Verified Identity) Do you have a RealMe account and Have a current and valid RealMe Verified Identity which typically if you are a NZ Citizen and renewed your passport recently using RealMe or have setup a Verified Identity at a Post Shop, (if you have a PR or similar residency visa then don't bother with RealMe) and you are comfortable setting up 2FA using TOTP (Scanning QR Code with Google Authenticator or Authy) or text to mobile number as a second factor and your legal name with DIA matches your Ministry of Health NHI record. 

 

If you have a RealMe Account, and you have used that RealMe account to renew your Passport and ticked the box to have a "RealMe Verified Identity". You can check if you have a verified account by logging into RealMe Verified Account site.

 

RealMe Verified Account: https://www.account.realme.govt.nz/account/

 

If you can login there and get:

 

RealMe Verified Identity

 

If you get the Green Tick, and have comfortably got through the process to login then you are all good to go to use the RealMe login to login to MyCovidRecord

 

If you don't have a Verified Identity then it is my view it is all too hard navigating RealMe and you shouldn't bother trying that path. So use the Register via your email directly to MoH. This email also needs to be unique and needs to be unique for each account registration either RealMe or Direct.

 

 

 

Option 2 - RealMe without Verified Identity) A standard non-verified RealMe account is if you haven't been through the above process. The Evidence of Identity process is performed on the Ministry of Health site with the process below. The only thing you are saving using RealMe is not having to remember one additional password, but you will need to setup 2FA with RealMe which isn't mandatory when registering directly.

 

 

 

Option 3 - Direct to Ministry of Health) I didn't take this path as I already have a Verified Identity.

 

As per the above you need a unique email address per person.

 

But it is my understanding you then need to use your Drivers License or Passport to verify your identity. Happy for folks to post below and I will update this section with steps and gotchas.

 

 

 

Requesting "Proof of vaccination status" 

 

Once you have logged in and the new version of My Covid App / Pass has launched a new link will be added sometime soon that will allow you to request "Proof of vaccination status". Which at the moment will be emailed to your selected email address with a PDF attached and a link in the body of the email for iOS and Android devices.

 

When you click the link from within your phone you are prompted to install the pass into your Wallet (for iOS) or via Google Pay (for Android). Then a double tap on the power button will bring it up even if your phone is locked.

 

Otherwise you have the option of either printing the PDF and putting it into your wallet as a hard-copy, or keeping it on your phone and zooming in on the QR code as needed.

 

My understanding is when the QR issued will be valid for 6 months from issue date, then you will need to go back into My Covid App and get an updated certificate if you have had a booster or if MoH have determined the vaccination is valid for 12 months. The expiry date is also at the bottom of the QR code so it is instantly visually clear if it has expired without needing to read the QR.

 

 

 

Lets help everyone get onboarded so they can get the QR code loaded on their devices for a seamless summer.




and


trig42
5374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2807907 5-Nov-2021 09:40
Send private message

I did the direct to MoH method, used my passport number to verify. It would have accepted Drivers Liccense as well.

 

Worked fine.

itxtme
1919 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807913 5-Nov-2021 09:45
Send private message

If you have a valid and current Realme by all means use it, if you do not I would use the direct method which takes a couple minutes

BarTender

3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807914 5-Nov-2021 09:49
Send private message

itxtme:

 

If you have a valid and current Realme by all means use it, if you do not I would use the direct method which takes a couple minutes

 

 

It can't be just a RealMe account, it needs to be a Verified Identity which you can only get if you renew your passport via RealMe or have gone to the Post Shop. There is the option to get verified online which is a non-trivial task where RealMe do a whole liveness check but it is my view the barrier for entry for the average non-technical person is too high to get access to your vaccine certificate.




and




robjg63
3506 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807923 5-Nov-2021 10:09
Send private message

trig42:

 

I did the direct to MoH method, used my passport number to verify. It would have accepted Drivers Liccense as well.

 

Worked fine.

 

 

Me too. Simple as...




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2807933 5-Nov-2021 10:16
Send private message

My RealMe Verified Identity expired quite a while ago but I was still able to create a MyCovid account with my RealMe account.

 

I think it did ask for my drivers license though.

 

I now login in to MyCovid with my RealMe credentials and I am still not "verified". 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

BarTender

3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807955 5-Nov-2021 11:04
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

My RealMe Verified Identity expired quite a while ago but I was still able to create a MyCovid account with my RealMe account.

 

I think it did ask for my drivers license though.

 

I now login in to MyCovid with my RealMe credentials and I am still not "verified". 

 

 

I suspect the DL verification occurred on the MoH side rather than the DIA/RealMe side. As it's all about the identity level as per the MoH site: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/digital-health/other-digital-health-initiatives/my-health-account/my-health-account-privacy-notice

 

Glad to know the MoH direct path was vastly simpler than the RealMe one, as RealMe wasn't the most straigthforward.




and


Handsomedan
4861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2807957 5-Nov-2021 11:13
Send private message

BarTender:

 

itxtme:

 

If you have a valid and current Realme by all means use it, if you do not I would use the direct method which takes a couple minutes

 

 

It can't be just a RealMe account, it needs to be a Verified Identity which you can only get if you renew your passport via RealMe or have gone to the Post Shop. There is the option to get verified online which is a non-trivial task where RealMe do a whole liveness check but it is my view the barrier for entry for the average non-technical person is too high to get access to your vaccine certificate.

 

 

I logged in and used my RealMe account, which isn't verified, as I am not a NZ citizen yet, despite living here for 1000 years or so. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



wellygary
6725 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807981 5-Nov-2021 12:31
Send private message

robjg63:

 

trig42:

 

I did the direct to MoH method, used my passport number to verify. It would have accepted Drivers Liccense as well.

 

Worked fine.

 

 

Me too. Simple as...

 

 

In the initial stages verification emails to Hotmail/Microsoft addresses were being blocked as spammy and never showed up

 

Not sure if this has been fixed of not (I used a secondary gmail address to get round it ) 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2807984 5-Nov-2021 12:43
Send private message

My parents use the same email address, is that likely to be a problem?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

itxtme
1919 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807993 5-Nov-2021 12:54
Send private message

BarTender:

 

itxtme:

 

If you have a valid and current Realme by all means use it, if you do not I would use the direct method which takes a couple minutes

 

 

It can't be just a RealMe account, it needs to be a Verified Identity which you can only get if you renew your passport via RealMe or have gone to the Post Shop. There is the option to get verified online which is a non-trivial task where RealMe do a whole liveness check but it is my view the barrier for entry for the average non-technical person is too high to get access to your vaccine certificate.

 

 

Thats what I mean by valid and current.  Hence if you are not in that position, don't bother

cruxis
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2807996 5-Nov-2021 13:08
Send private message

OMG hahaha, This is going to be a future big clusterF***, Alot of people don't that sort of identity docs on hand, especially the young who don't drive and disenfranchised. Some People going have to buy a new birth certificates to replace lost ones etc.

 

What was wrong with just using your NHI, Name ,DOB just like whats was needed to get the vaccine in the first place.

 

They are going have to setup some sort of decent manual process, where people can go in person and get one printed out for them for free. Maybe at some vax clinics.

Behodar
8379 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807997 5-Nov-2021 13:09
Send private message

My RealMe expired several months ago and I wasn't able to use it, but that may have been a server load issue (I tried on day 1) as opposed to an actual policy. All worked fine when using a direct account (via driver licence).

invisibleman18
984 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2808003 5-Nov-2021 13:23
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

I logged in and used my RealMe account, which isn't verified, as I am not a NZ citizen yet, despite living here for 1000 years or so. 

 

 

 

 

Same here. Had a look at trying to verify RealMe without an NZ passport and put it in the too hard basket since I don't actually seem to need it verified for anything.

BarTender

3420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808008 5-Nov-2021 13:33
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

My parents use the same email address, is that likely to be a problem?

 

 

Yes, you can only associate one email to one person... Will update the above. Good point, hadn't thought about that.




and


kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2649 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2808010 5-Nov-2021 13:40
Send private message

BarTender:

 

kiwifidget:

 

My parents use the same email address, is that likely to be a problem?

 

 

Yes, you can only associate one email to one person... Will update the above. Good point, hadn't thought about that.

 

 

hmmm I wonder if the + trick will work.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





