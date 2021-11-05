BarTender:

Starting a separate post with the recommended (from my view) ways to get onto the MyCovidRecord / Ministry of Health Vaccination Website:

There was an excellent presentation from MoH to the fitness industry and it's worth watching from about 6 mins in: https://vimeo.com/644615380

It's my view that everyone should start now getting themselves logged in and through the verification process as when this launches I know helpdesks on both MoH and RealMe are going to get completely smashed when it launches and the hurdles for non-technical people to get access to the site is non-trivial and will likely end up with long waits on the helpdesk so better get it sorted out sooner rather than later.

If you register using your email via RealMe, you cannot register a second time directly to MoH and vice versa if you have used your email to register directly there is no way to associate / federate your RealMe Account afterwards. So to begin with choose which path you want to take, as you can't change your mind afterwards.

You need to be older than 16 Years to login Direct to MoH (it's understood this will be dropping to 12 shortly) as well as per the Terms of Use which will be interesting to get the certificate for your 12-16 year old. And 14+ for RealMe Verified Identity.

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/digital-health/other-digital-health-initiatives/my-health-account/my-health-account-privacy-notice

https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/digital-health/other-digital-health-initiatives/my-health-account/my-health-account-terms-use

https://www.realme.govt.nz/terms-use/identity-verification-service-terms-use/

Unique E-Mail Required:

Each person needs a unique email address and this is used as part of your registration on the MoH site. If you have elderly family who are sharing a single email address they will need a separate email address for each RealMe or MoH account to login with. Potentially you can use the plus "+" ie "email+othername@gmail.com" or "user.name@gmail.com" adding a dot as that is still treated as the same address if you are using GMail. An email will be sent to that address with a 6 digit code that you need to supply to complete registration.

Option 1 - RealMe with a Current and Valid Verified Identity) Do you have a RealMe account and Have a current and valid RealMe Verified Identity which typically if you are a NZ Citizen and renewed your passport recently using RealMe or have setup a Verified Identity at a Post Shop, (if you have a PR or similar residency visa then don't bother with RealMe) and you are comfortable setting up 2FA using TOTP (Scanning QR Code with Google Authenticator or Authy) or text to mobile number as a second factor and your legal name with DIA matches your Ministry of Health NHI record.

If you have a RealMe Account, and you have used that RealMe account to renew your Passport and ticked the box to have a "RealMe Verified Identity". You can check if you have a verified account by logging into RealMe Verified Account site.

RealMe Verified Account: https://www.account.realme.govt.nz/account/

If you can login there and get:

If you get the Green Tick, and have comfortably got through the process to login then you are all good to go to use the RealMe login to login to MyCovidRecord

If you don't have a Verified Identity then it is my view it is all too hard navigating RealMe and you shouldn't bother trying that path. So use the Register via your email directly to MoH. This email also needs to be unique and needs to be unique for each account registration either RealMe or Direct.

Option 2 - RealMe without Verified Identity) A standard non-verified RealMe account is if you haven't been through the above process. The Evidence of Identity process is performed on the Ministry of Health site with the process below. The only thing you are saving using RealMe is not having to remember one additional password, but you will need to setup 2FA with RealMe which isn't mandatory when registering directly.

Option 3 - Direct to Ministry of Health) I didn't take this path as I already have a Verified Identity.

As per the above you need a unique email address per person.

But it is my understanding you then need to use your Drivers License or Passport to verify your identity. Happy for folks to post below and I will update this section with steps and gotchas.

Requesting "Proof of vaccination status"

Once you have logged in and the new version of My Covid App / Pass has launched a new link will be added sometime soon that will allow you to request "Proof of vaccination status". Which at the moment will be emailed to your selected email address with a PDF attached and a link in the body of the email for iOS and Android devices.

When you click the link from within your phone you are prompted to install the pass into your Wallet (for iOS) or via Google Pay (for Android). Then a double tap on the power button will bring it up even if your phone is locked.

Otherwise you have the option of either printing the PDF and putting it into your wallet as a hard-copy, or keeping it on your phone and zooming in on the QR code as needed.

My understanding is when the QR issued will be valid for 6 months from issue date, then you will need to go back into My Covid App and get an updated certificate if you have had a booster or if MoH have determined the vaccination is valid for 12 months. The expiry date is also at the bottom of the QR code so it is instantly visually clear if it has expired without needing to read the QR.

Lets help everyone get onboarded so they can get the QR code loaded on their devices for a seamless summer.