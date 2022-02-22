Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness: Supermarket chain requirements for COVID Vaccinated staff?
#293929 22-Feb-2022 16:18
openmedia:

We've got some highly at-risk family members so we'd like to make sure everywhere we shop has an appropriate vaccine requirement until we're thru the worst of Omicron.

 

I'll try and fill this in as we get feedback.

 

 

 

Updates 25 Feb




  #2872821 22-Feb-2022 16:21
Senecio:

I'm curious as to the intent? I understand you wan to minimise risk to self and other family members however supermarkets are one such that business that can't enforce vaccination passes for customers. Their staff may be vaccinated but if you're in a supermarket you may be surrounded by unvaccinated customers?

 

If you want to minimise risk wouldn't online ordering and home delivery be better?

  #2872833 22-Feb-2022 16:56
openmedia:

Senecio:

 

I'm curious as to the intent? I understand you wan to minimise risk to self and other family members however supermarkets are one such that business that can't enforce vaccination passes for customers. Their staff may be vaccinated but if you're in a supermarket you may be surrounded by unvaccinated customers?

 

If you want to minimise risk wouldn't online ordering and home delivery be better?

 

 


Yes this is about risk minimisation. I'd personally like to see vaccination passes as a requirement for the major supermarket chains, but I know that isn't going to happen.

 

For online / delivery / collect orders we also want to make sure the staff are vaccinated.




  #2872859 22-Feb-2022 17:43
eracode:

Can’t home delivery be arranged as ‘no contact’?




  #2872861 22-Feb-2022 17:46
MikeB4:

I use Countdowns delivery service and listed as a priority customer being an at risk customer. I have experienced no issues. The delivery staff place the delivery on the floor, knock on the door and step back. They use masks, I or my wife take the bags, empty them and leave them on the floor by the door, step back and say thanks. I wear a mask and gloves when handling the bags and goods. I wipe all packaged products with appropriate wipes. It’s all very painless. I have moved most of my shopping to online

  #2872870 22-Feb-2022 18:03
openmedia:

eracode:

 

Can’t home delivery be arranged as ‘no contact’?

 

 

Still want the staff members to be vaccinated and boosted were appropriate.




  #2872961 22-Feb-2022 20:58
Jase2985:

openmedia:

 

eracode:

 

Can’t home delivery be arranged as ‘no contact’?

 

 

Still want the staff members to be vaccinated and boosted were appropriate.

 

 

why? just do what Mike does. you are unlikely to find anything that meets your stringent requirements.

 

Filing that, you go round to their house and wipe and unpack the groceries for them.

  #2872972 22-Feb-2022 21:35
openmedia:

Jase2985:

 

why? just do what Mike does. you are unlikely to find anything that meets your stringent requirements.

 

Filing that, you go round to their house and wipe and unpack the groceries for them.

 

 

Several family members are very very high risk. Hence I'd personally like to know the whole supply chain is protected. Anything that adds a couple of extra decimal points of safety is a good thing.

 

 




  #2872980 22-Feb-2022 21:52
lxsw20:

Get them to leave groceries outside and then spray with antibacterial spray and leave for a while. 

 

To 100% confirm the whole supply chain is vaccinated.....yeah good luck.

  #2872987 22-Feb-2022 22:01
MikeB4:

openmedia:

 

Jase2985:

 

why? just do what Mike does. you are unlikely to find anything that meets your stringent requirements.

 

Filing that, you go round to their house and wipe and unpack the groceries for them.

 

 

Several family members are very very high risk. Hence I'd personally like to know the whole supply chain is protected. Anything that adds a couple of extra decimal points of safety is a good thing.

 

 

 

 

I have talked about this a few times here. I am very very at risk with an immune system that is very compromised. You will never be able to ensure the entire supply chain is safe. For me the last part is where I am in control. Taking the action I have detailed earlier will be more than enough.

  #2873016 22-Feb-2022 23:41
Eva888:

I don't see how vaccinated supermarket staff will stop the virus or any other illness being passed on. The vaccinated can pass on the virus just as easily as unvaccinated people can. It no longer makes any difference, thus the dropping of many restrictions world wide. The effect the virus will have on each person is now a matter of luck.

I personally know of an ultra vulnerable person on chemo who has had four vaccinations and who still goes out to supermarkets. Plays with the grandchild who has caught every known disease that’s going from crèche and still survives the various colds caught from the child, but more importantly she continues to live and enjoy life to the fullest going out mostly wearing a mask and accepting that every moment in life may have risk attached. She once got blown down crossing the road and got hit by a car as she lay there. You can’t mitigate all risks.

  #2873018 22-Feb-2022 23:52
openmedia:

I have two family members who have been informed that COVID will be fatal.. No other outcome.




  #2873019 22-Feb-2022 23:53
openmedia:

And yes they are vaccinated and where possible boosted, but it will have minimal benefit give their existing lung conditions.




  #2873026 23-Feb-2022 00:29
Eva888:

openmedia:

And yes they are vaccinated and where possible boosted, but it will have minimal benefit give their existing lung conditions.



It’s a difficult situation to be in. If they are elderly and less likely to go out and mix...chances are probably very slim of them catching omicron from supermarket supplies. I believe you have to balance quality of life with risk to make existing palatable when ill. Living still needs some joys.

  #2873027 23-Feb-2022 00:31
openmedia:

Both extremes. One elderly and one a teenager..




  #2873037 23-Feb-2022 06:52
Batman:

has it been shown that vaccinated people transmit less omicron?




