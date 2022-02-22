openmedia:

We've got some highly at-risk family members so we'd like to make sure everywhere we shop has an appropriate vaccine requirement until we're thru the worst of Omicron.
I'll try and fill this in as we get feedback.
- Progressive Enterprises
- Foodstuffs
- Recommends - New World - and encourages but does not mandate or require
- Recommends PaknSave - and encourages but does not mandate or require
- Farro Fresh
- Only required for new frontline staff
- https://www.foodticker.co.nz/no-jab-no-job-for-new-frontline-workers-at-farro/
Bunnings - Recommended and strongly encouraged, but not required or mandated except in some roles.
Kmart - Recommended and encouraged, but not mandated.
The Warehouse Group (The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo7) - Mandated/Required.
Updates 25 Feb