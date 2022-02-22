openmedia:



I don't see how vaccinated supermarket staff will stop the virus or any other illness being passed on. The vaccinated can pass on the virus just as easily as unvaccinated people can. It no longer makes any difference, thus the dropping of many restrictions world wide. The effect the virus will have on each person is now a matter of luck.



I personally know of an ultra vulnerable person on chemo who has had four vaccinations and who still goes out to supermarkets. Plays with the grandchild who has caught every known disease that’s going from crèche and still survives the various colds caught from the child, but more importantly she continues to live and enjoy life to the fullest going out mostly wearing a mask and accepting that every moment in life may have risk attached. She once got blown down crossing the road and got hit by a car as she lay there. You can’t mitigate all risks.



