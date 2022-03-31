I explain my absence from GeekZone for the past three weeks... I've been sick with a Aortic Dissection

To understand what an Aortic Dissection is and what surgery is required, please read these articles:

Aortic Dissection Symptoms, Causes. Heart Conditions - Heart Foundation

I'm happy to answer any detailed question that people may have as long as they are respectful. And I'm happy to expound and explain where necessary



Just not sure if people care or will understand that I've come too close to dying. And that they should alter their lifestyles to improve their own systems

On 9th March, I had an Aortic Dissection and very nearly died,



During the operation, they need to find and repair the 'tear' in the lining of the aorta, by hooking you up to a heart-lung machine and chilling your blood down to 16C. They then have about 30-40 minutes to make-good. Every minute over, risks further damage, They needed 52 minutes before they were finished. Those extra minutes could still mean further complications with blood clots forming and this blood landing in the brain.



Fortunately, after various tests and scans, they didn't find any and sent me home.



A got home yesterday 30th March, I'm still as weak as a kitten and might never fully recover. but the thinking is that if you can survive and improve during the next year, I could keep going for another any 20+ years.

please ask your questions....