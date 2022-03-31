Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness - I've been sick - Aortic Dissection
rogercruse

#295479 31-Mar-2022 20:07
I explain my absence from GeekZone for the past three weeks... I've been sick with a Aortic Dissection

 

To understand what an Aortic Dissection is and what surgery is required, please read these articles:
Aortic Dissection Symptoms, Causes. Heart Conditions - Heart Foundation

 

I'm happy to answer any detailed question that people may have as long as they are respectful. And I'm happy to expound and explain where necessary
 
Just not sure if people care or will understand that I've come too close to dying. And that they should alter their lifestyles to improve their own systems 

 

On 9th March, I had an Aortic Dissection and very nearly died,
 
During the operation, they need to find and repair the 'tear' in the lining of the aorta, by hooking you up to a heart-lung machine and chilling your blood down to 16C. They then have about 30-40 minutes to make-good. Every minute over, risks further damage, They needed 52 minutes before they were finished. Those extra minutes could still mean further complications with blood clots forming and this blood landing in the brain. 
 
Fortunately, after various tests and scans, they didn't find any and sent me home. 
 
A got home yesterday 30th March, I'm still as weak as a kitten and might never fully recover. but the thinking is that if you can survive and improve during the next year, I could keep going for another any 20+ years.

 

please ask your questions....

shk292
  #2894953 31-Mar-2022 20:17
What lifestyle changes are recommended to reduce the risk of this?

MaxineN
  #2894954 31-Mar-2022 20:22
Hi Roger.

 

As someone who lost their mother to a heart issue this hits pretty close and I too worry about my heart as I want to be around for a very long time.

 

Wishing you well on your recovery.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2894956 31-Mar-2022 20:30
I'm sorry to hear this. It must be difficult and frightening to be confronted with such a thing. I hope you are past the worst of it and can move on with your life. Good luck and stay strong.

 

 




elpenguino
  #2894962 31-Mar-2022 20:53
shk292:

 

What lifestyle changes are recommended to reduce the risk of this?

 

 

Hopefully OP will report back his specific changes but I have an in-law who is a heart surgeon and he recently changed his diet to vegan.

 

Take from that what you will.




MadEngineer
  #2894964 31-Mar-2022 21:04
shk292:

 

What lifestyle changes are recommended to reduce the risk of this?

 

to paraphrase some of the points in the heart foundation link in the first post; smoking, high blood pressure (eg stress), heart disease (eg high cholesterol).

 

From experience with heart problems, doctors always look at your age, will ask about your consumption of alcohol and if you're a smoker, height and weight, blood pressure and will get blood tests for cholesterol and question any family history.




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #2894972 31-Mar-2022 22:09
Sounds like you've had a lucky escape Roger.

 

A friend had something similar happen a couple of months ago, he's still in hospital, outcome is not encouraging.

 

I wish you well with your recovery.




Mehrts
  #2895114 1-Apr-2022 09:13
Aortic dissection = High pressure hydraulic line failure = No good at all!



Handsomedan
  #2895118 1-Apr-2022 09:21
Hope you're recovering well @rogercruse

 

This sounds terrifying, but having seen my father live approximately 30 years longer than the time he was given by the heart experts (post massive coronary) in the late 80's, I'd say if you do the right stuff, listen to the right advice and be sensible, but unafraid, you'll live a long and normal life. 

 

 




MikeAqua
  #2895223 1-Apr-2022 10:59
Glad to hear you are OK.  We lost my partner's brother this way.  IIRC there are no warning signs, it just happens.




afe66
  #2895254 1-Apr-2022 12:04
The other major aortic emergency, is rupture of an abdominal aortic aneurysm where the aorta swells until becomes weaker and bursts very much like how a balloon gets easier to blow when they get bigger.

Sudden rupture classically had 66% mortality rate of 1/3 die before getting to hospital and 1/3 die before discharge.

Major vascular surgery in older patients with heart lung kidney issues is fun.

Elective repairs are now being done via groin as a overnight hospital stay.

Do watch that blood pressure, don't smoke or develop diabetes..

johno1234
  #2895288 1-Apr-2022 12:29
Wow, that is as scary AF! Hope you recover well, RC.

 

Once had a pretty high cliff fall on Mt Ruapehu and due to a few broken bones poking where they shouldn't be, had to have an MRI where they timed the picture to coincide with heartbeat pressure in the aorta. They wanted to make sure there wasn't any weakness or bulges in there.

 

 

 

 

Eva888
  #2895293 1-Apr-2022 12:34
That must have been so frightening. You must be feeling a huge sense of relief that it’s over and grateful for small joys you probably never thought about before. Sometimes it takes a big health slap down to make us take notice of our health and make changes.

Mr E stopped all alcohol after his heart scare and we now enjoy zero alcohol beer instead and hardly notice the difference. There is lot more awareness now about the dangers of alcohol consumption being unsafe for the heart as it raises blood pressure and can cause strokes and Afib. The Cancer Society are also starting a campaign against alcohol because it causes at least 7 types of cancer.

Just enjoy every day now without over thinking what’s happened. Put it behind you and get the most out of each day with those you love. Life after this shock will be better now because you will appreciate its worth. Best wishes.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2895330 1-Apr-2022 14:24
kiwifidget:

 

Sounds like you've had a lucky escape Roger.

 

A friend had something similar happen a couple of months ago, he's still in hospital, outcome is not encouraging.

 

I wish you well with your recovery.

 

 

very lucky he was in Auckland and got to ACH, best in the business

 

actually i'm just guessing - ACH?




rogercruse

  #2896995 5-Apr-2022 04:52
shk292:

 

What lifestyle changes are recommended to reduce the risk of this?

 

 

I'm not too sure what lifestyle changes will ever reduce the risk to most people....  it a genetic thing that will probably get you (both my parents, my two brothers and an older sister have already been harvested).

 

I know that I wasn't inspecting any issues... maybe, I should have examined my own parents end-of-life options and made some changes                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Bung
  #2896999 5-Apr-2022 07:15
Batman:

very lucky he was in Auckland and got to ACH, best in the business


actually i'm just guessing - ACH?



There's at least 1 other Geekzoner who'd testify that they're pretty good in Wellington also.

