ForumsHealth and fitnessHow many serves from an NZ Muscle 500g shake pack?
geekIT

#295790 23-Apr-2022 16:46
I'm trying to work out how much it costs for one serve\shake of this stuff.




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, de Santis, Lukashenko, ....

timmmay
  #2905819 23-Apr-2022 17:25
The pack on their website says 500 / 15 serves. At $34.99 for the bag that's $2.33 per serve.

 

Kiwifruta
  #2905831 23-Apr-2022 17:37
www.nzprotein.co.nz

Do a good job too.

geekIT

  #2905851 23-Apr-2022 19:04
Thanks, Timmmay, didn't see the 500\15 notation. Hope this stuff is good for eyesight 😋

 

EDIT: Kiwifruta, thanks also. The website has some great stuff!




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, de Santis, Lukashenko, ....



Jase2985
  #2906047 24-Apr-2022 13:13
also says it on the product page on their website

 

https://www.nzmuscle.co.nz/nz-muscle-whey-protein?nosto=frontpage-nosto-10

 

Servings:

 

Container:500g
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 15

 

Container: 1Kg
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 30

 

Container: 5Lb
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 70

