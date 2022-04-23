I'm trying to work out how much it costs for one serve\shake of this stuff.
The pack on their website says 500 / 15 serves. At $34.99 for the bag that's $2.33 per serve.
Thanks, Timmmay, didn't see the 500\15 notation. Hope this stuff is good for eyesight 😋
EDIT: Kiwifruta, thanks also. The website has some great stuff!
Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, de Santis, Lukashenko, ....
also says it on the product page on their website
https://www.nzmuscle.co.nz/nz-muscle-whey-protein?nosto=frontpage-nosto-10
Servings:
Container:500g
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 15
Container: 1Kg
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 30
Container: 5Lb
One Serving: 1 Scoop (32g)
Servings Per Container: 70