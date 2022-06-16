Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness: Flu vaccination 2022: more than a million have already received their flu vaccine
#298423 16-Jun-2022 12:17
Press release:

 

 

More than a million New Zealanders have already received their flu vaccine in time for  winter, but we need lots more to get vaccinated to help relieve pressure on the health system, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

 

“Getting to one million doses by June is a significant milestone and sits closely behind the record 1.1 million doses administered in all of 2020,” Andrew Little said.

 

“New Zealanders have stepped up to protect themselves and their communities by being vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu.

 

“But with significant pressure on our health system over winter it’s important everyone eligible for a free flu jab gets one so there’s a hospital bed available for everyone who needs one.

 

“With international travel ramping up again and new flu strains entering the country this winter is already turning out to be a tougher flu season than usual.

 

“Currently influenza makes up around one third of hospital admissions. We can help reduce that by increasing vaccination rates even further.

 

“Around 64 percent of New Zealanders aged 65 and over have had their flu vaccine. This is the group most likely to end up in hospital so it would be great to get that number even higher.

 

“The government has stepped up by funding free flu immunisations for over-65s, pregnant women, Māori and Pacific people who are aged over 55, patient and client-facing health and community care workers, and people with health conditions that put them at higher risk.

 

“If you’re in one of these groups and haven’t had your flu jab yet then it’s really important to get it now before the winter chills strike. Vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves from getting sick, and from making others around us sick.

 

“People can get vaccinated at GP practices, pharmacies and many COVID-19 vaccination centres around all around New Zealand. Many employers offer free or subsidised flu jabs for their staff,” Andrew Little said.

 




  #2930332 16-Jun-2022 12:37
Making it free would probably help and letting people know that even infants >6m old can get it (not many people know).

