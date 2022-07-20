Just checking in here. Has anyone purchased this watch yet. There is a code for $200 off currently.
Im keen to try out the Bp monitoring.
I currently have the Watch GT 2 Pro which I find excellent. Even though I have a Samsung S22 Ultra phone
GZMCC.
I have a Huawei Watch D for review. The BP measurement gives me similar results as the Withings BP monitor I have. Similarly, the ECG has similar results to my Withings Scanwatch.
The technology is really interesting - the wrist strap inflates but very gently. It's fast for measurement too - about 20 to 30 seconds.
I have bought one tonight from PB tech with the discount.
I currently had the GT 2 Pro
Thanks for the feedback Mauricio-I look forward to seeing your review
After having it on 12 hrs or so I like it.
Easy fit for the strap and cuff. Took at few attempts at my 1st Bp recording. ECG was easy enough to record.
be interesting to see what my GP says when I next see him for my Bp monitoring -Yes im on meds.
Ill do a walk with it tomorrow.
Not quite the same screen s my GT 2 Pro smartwatch. More fitbit looking interface.
looking at different watch faces
So far I like it
Im yet to compare with my own BP machine
