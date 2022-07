After having it on 12 hrs or so I like it.

Easy fit for the strap and cuff. Took at few attempts at my 1st Bp recording. ECG was easy enough to record.

be interesting to see what my GP says when I next see him for my Bp monitoring -Yes im on meds.

Ill do a walk with it tomorrow.

Not quite the same screen s my GT 2 Pro smartwatch. More fitbit looking interface.

looking at different watch faces

So far I like it

Im yet to compare with my own BP machine