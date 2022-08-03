Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness - Garmin Vivoactive HR - Replacement
networkn - 3-Aug-2022 10:26
Hi. 

 

My wife has and loves this wearable, but it's getting pretty old and unreliable now. 

 

She wants something that does everything this one does, plus ECG in a similar form factor (she has smallish wrists).

 

We were looking at the Huawei Watch D which has a cool Blood Pressure Monitor, but it's apparently not suitable for swimming which she enjoys. 

 

She also really likes the fact she can turn on the GPS when she bikes or walks, and it will then show her a map of her travels and her and her Dad can share that information too through Garmin. 

 

 

 

Is anyone able to recommend something suitable?

 

 

 

 

  blackjack17 - 3-Aug-2022 10:45
My wife has the venu which she likes.  Runs with it every day and it syncs up with Strava.  The latest model is the venu 2 which looks like the battery has been beefed up.

 

Looks like there is three models venu 2s (small) venu 2 and venu 2plus (more smart phoney)

 

https://buy.garmin.com/en-NZ/NZ/catalog/product/compareResult.ep?compareProduct=707572&compareProduct=730659&compareProduct=707538 

 

Heart rate seems accurate, does blood oxygen, has a swim mode.  GPS isn't as accurate as my fenix but relatively accurate.  Light weight, can add music with a week long battery (when used everyday and gps every second day)

 

 

 

Looks like it is cheapest from amazon at the moment $500NZD

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Garmin-Fitness-Smartwatch-Slate-Stainless/dp/B091ZXYQXF/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2COJXDB13VMTY&keywords=venu+2&qid=1659480143&sprefix=venu+2%2Caps%2C223&sr=8-2 




  networkn - 3-Aug-2022 10:47
Looks pretty chunky compared to her existing, and no ECG Function?

 

 

  alasta - 3-Aug-2022 10:53
Is there a particular reason why she needs ECG? It's an impressive feature from a technical point of view, but if you're not elderly and don't have any history of atrial fibrillation then it's extremely unlikely that you have anything untoward for it to detect.

 

If you can live without ECG then I would suggest either:

 

  • Garmin Forerunner 55 : Transflexive display which is mediocre but gives great battery life. This model has really good sports features and will connect to external heart rate monitors including post-swim syncing of heart rate data.
  • Garmin Venu : There are a few different variants of this watch at different price points. This has a better display but that means you have to either accept less battery life or use it in 'raise to wake' mode. This isn't as powerful for competitive sports, but it's fine for casual running and swimming. 

Sticking with Garmin means that she can maintain her ongoing history in Garmin Connect. 



  blackjack17 - 3-Aug-2022 11:01
I don't think any of the garmins do ECG

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Garmin-Fitness-Smartwatch-Slate-Stainless/dp/B091ZZVBZ3/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2COJXDB13VMTY&keywords=venu%2B2&qid=1659480143&sprefix=venu%2B2%2Caps%2C223&sr=8-2&th=1 this one looks less bulky (is the 2s)

 

my wife has pretty small wrists and it doesn't look out of place, but if ECG is a must have then it won't work for you.

 

My mum has the samsung watch 4 which does have ECG.  She likes it (other than having to charge it every day).

 

 




