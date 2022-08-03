Hi.

My wife has and loves this wearable, but it's getting pretty old and unreliable now.

She wants something that does everything this one does, plus ECG in a similar form factor (she has smallish wrists).

We were looking at the Huawei Watch D which has a cool Blood Pressure Monitor, but it's apparently not suitable for swimming which she enjoys.

She also really likes the fact she can turn on the GPS when she bikes or walks, and it will then show her a map of her travels and her and her Dad can share that information too through Garmin.

Is anyone able to recommend something suitable?