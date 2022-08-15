NglButiLoveTechnolog:

I'm wondering whether PCR tests are free or not? was told by the practice nurses that NZ laws have recently changed and now PCR tests cost money... is this true? I returned from a days trip to Christchurch and came back not feeling well so I tested myself with RAT test and got a negative. however, for reassurance and safety for the NZ community and also still didn't feel well, I want a PCR Test done for confirmation so I called local medical centre and they advised they charge for PCR test now... really confused